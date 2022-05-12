Purdue Northwest baseball upsets top seed in conference tourney

COLLEGE BASEBALL

PNW rallies in tourney opener: Purdue Northwest overcame a 5-0 deficit to surprise top-seeded Davenport 10-8 Thursday in the first round of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary. Lake Central graduate Ray Hilbrich's RBI single in the top of the eighth gave PNW (19-21) its first lead of the game at 9-8. Tyler Schultz (Hobart) had two hits and drove in two runs for the Pride. Hilbrich finished 3 for 5, while Brett Matthys (Hanover Central), Hayden Matulich, Anthony Fumagalli and Jack Gallagher all had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Purdue Northwest plays the Grand Valley State/Northwood loser at 3 p.m. Friday at the Steel Yard.

South Suburban advances: Jorge Santos struck out seven over eight innings and Dalton Alford slugged a key triple as South Suburban edged Olive-Harvey 4-3 in the first round of the NJCAA Division I Region IV tournament in west suburban River Grove. Nicholas Johnstone and Jacob Mucha had two hits each for the Bulldogs (39-16), who play host Triton at 1 p.m. Friday in the winners' bracket final.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn to return to Drake: Former Bishop Noll star Roman Penn announced on Wednesday that he would return to Drake for his fifth year of eligibility. Penn is Drake's all-time assists leader. Penn played alongside fellow Region natives ShanQuan Hemphill of Michigan City, Tremell Murphy of Griffith, Jonah Jackson of Merrillville and D.J. Wilkins of Merrillville.

PREP BASKETBALL

Merrillville guard reclassifies: Merrillville senior AJ Dixon will reclassify to the class of 2023, giving himself an extra year to impress college scouts. Dixon will attend Train Like A Pro Sports Academy Preparatory next year. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged about 16 points per game for the Pirates in 2022.

PREP BADMINTON

TF South tied for 10th at state: TF South is tied for 10th with three points after the first day of the IHSA state tournament at Hinsdale South. South singles player Christina Aguilar and the doubles team of Carla Martinez and Paige Drewno won their openers to advance to the round of 32 on Friday. Still alive in the consolation bracket for the Red Wolves are Diana Cardenas in singles and the doubles tandem of Azul Rodriguez and Val Sandoval.

