Purdue Northwest baseball wins on road

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Pride rallies for road victory: Ethan Imlach had two hits and two RBIs as Purdue Northwest came from four runs down to edge Southwest Baptist 6-5 Sunday in Bolivar, Missouri. Tyler Schultz added two hits and two runs scored for the Pride (3-1) and Hayden Matulich had two hits. Joseph Sullivan (1-0) threw two innings of scoreless relief for the win and Joe Buikema pitched two no-hit innings for his first save.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hoosiers fall in Big Ten final: Monika Czinano had 30 points and 10 rebounds and Caitlin Clark scored 18 as No. 12 Iowa won its second Big Ten Tournament title in four years by beating No. 14 Indiana 74-67 in Indianapolis. It’s the first time Iowa (23-7) has claimed regular-season and tourney titles in the same season. Grace Berger finished with 20 points and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 19 for Indiana (21-8), which was playing for the fourth straight day.

PRO GOLF

Scheffler wins at Bay Hill: Scottie Scheffler played the kind of golf that wins a traditional U.S. Open, and that’s what the Arnold Palmer Invitational felt like at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. In another final round that featured some of the toughest scoring conditions in four decades, Scheffler made key putts to save two unlikely pars, followed with a pair of lag putts and closed with an even-par 72 for a one-shot victory. Scheffler now has two PGA Tour titles in the last month, having picked up his first victory at the Phoenix Open.

Ko takes season debut: Jin Young Ko lived up to her billing as the No. 1 player in women's golf by starting her LPGA Tour season with a two-shot victory in the HSBC Women's World Championship, her sixth win in her last 10 starts. Ko birdied the final hole for a 6-under 66 to beat In Gee Chun (69) and Minjee Lee (63). The South Korean star set an LPGA Tour record with her 15th consecutive round in the 60s and her 30th sub-par round.

Brehm cruises in Puerto Rico: Needing to win or finish solo second to retain PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm and ran away with the Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, for his first tour title. With wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, the 35-year-old Brehm birdied five of the first 11 holes at windy and rainy Grand Reserve and beat Max McGreevy by six strokes.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Goosen rolls to Champions title: Retief Goosen holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker on the short par-4 first hole, birdied the next two and cruised to an 8-under 63 and a four-stroke victory in the PGA Tour Champions Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, California.

