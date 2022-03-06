 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Purdue Northwest baseball wins on road

Purdue Northwest Pride
Provided

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Pride rallies for road victory: Ethan Imlach had two hits and two RBIs as Purdue Northwest came from four runs down to edge Southwest Baptist 6-5 Sunday in Bolivar, Missouri. Tyler Schultz added two hits and two runs scored for the Pride (3-1) and Hayden Matulich had two hits. Joseph Sullivan (1-0) threw two innings of scoreless relief for the win and Joe Buikema pitched two no-hit innings for his first save.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hoosiers fall in Big Ten final: Monika Czinano had 30 points and 10 rebounds and Caitlin Clark scored 18 as No. 12 Iowa won its second Big Ten Tournament title in four years by beating No. 14 Indiana 74-67 in Indianapolis. It’s the first time Iowa (23-7) has claimed regular-season and tourney titles in the same season. Grace Berger finished with 20 points and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 19 for Indiana (21-8), which was playing for the fourth straight day.

PRO GOLF

Scheffler wins at Bay Hill: Scottie Scheffler played the kind of golf that wins a traditional U.S. Open, and that’s what the Arnold Palmer Invitational felt like at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. In another final round that featured some of the toughest scoring conditions in four decades, Scheffler made key putts to save two unlikely pars, followed with a pair of lag putts and closed with an even-par 72 for a one-shot victory. Scheffler now has two PGA Tour titles in the last month, having picked up his first victory at the Phoenix Open. 

Ko takes season debut: Jin Young Ko lived up to her billing as the No. 1 player in women's golf by starting her LPGA Tour season with a two-shot victory in the HSBC Women's World Championship, her sixth win in her last 10 starts. Ko birdied the final hole for a 6-under 66 to beat In Gee Chun (69) and Minjee Lee (63). The South Korean star set an LPGA Tour record with her 15th consecutive round in the 60s and her 30th sub-par round.

Brehm cruises in Puerto Rico: Needing to win or finish solo second to retain PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm and ran away with the Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, for his first tour title. With wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, the 35-year-old Brehm birdied five of the first 11 holes at windy and rainy Grand Reserve and beat Max McGreevy by six strokes.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Goosen rolls to Champions title: Retief Goosen holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker on the short par-4 first hole, birdied the next two and cruised to an 8-under 63 and a four-stroke victory in the PGA Tour Champions Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, California.

Recap: Here's a look back at boys basketball sectional championships

State No. 1 Chesterton feels like an underdog, Munster tops Lake Central and a couple of surprises. Catch up on the action.

State No. 1 Chesterton channels 'underdog' mentality, wins fifth sectional title
NWI Preps Boys Basketball
alert top story urgent

State No. 1 Chesterton channels 'underdog' mentality, wins fifth sectional title
  • Sam Beishuizen

  • Sam Beishuizen
  • Updated
"We still have people hating on the fact that we’re a No. 1 team from Northwest Indiana and like the Indy schools or whatever think they can just run all over Northwest Indiana teams."

PHOTOS: Chesterton and Portage meet for a 4A boys basketball sectional
NWI Preps Boys Basketball

PHOTOS: Chesterton and Portage meet for a 4A boys basketball sectional

  • Updated
DAC rivals meet with a sectional championship on the line

Brandon Trilli leads Munster to sectional championship over Lake Central
NWI Preps Boys Basketball
alert top story urgent

Brandon Trilli leads Munster to sectional championship over Lake Central
  • David P. Funk

  • David P. Funk
  • Updated
ST. JOHN — Nights like Saturday are what got Brandon Trilli excited when he moved to Munster from Arizona.

PHOTOS: Lake Central hosts Munster for Class 4A boys basketball sectional
NWI Preps Boys Basketball
web only

PHOTOS: Lake Central hosts Munster for Class 4A boys basketball sectional

  • Updated
Lake Central and Munster play for a sectional title

Bishop Noll wins first sectional title since 2016
NWI Preps Boys Basketball

Bishop Noll wins first sectional title since 2016
  • Paul Honeycutt

  • Paul Honeycutt
  • Updated
WHITING — Angel Alvarez was challenged before the game while he was warming up.

State contender 21st Century beats Marquette for seventh sectional title
NWI Preps Boys Basketball
alert top story urgent

State contender 21st Century beats Marquette for seventh sectional title
  • Chris Breach

  • Chris Breach
  • Updated
KOUTS — Marquette looked to cut into 21st Century's eight-point lead, but Lemetrius Williams secured a steal and pushed to Roy Cast for an emp…

PHOTOS: 21st Century and Marquette play for Kouts boys basketball sectional
NWI Preps Boys Basketball
urgent web only

PHOTOS: 21st Century and Marquette play for Kouts boys basketball sectional
  • John J. Watkins

  • John J. Watkins
  • Updated
Marquette and 21st Century meet in a Class A sectional championship

Lighthouse clinches first sectional championship with win over Calumet
NWI Preps Boys Basketball
alert urgent

Lighthouse clinches first sectional championship with win over Calumet

  • Jakub Rudnik Times Correspondent
  • Updated
“We’re going to forever be the first people to do it. Whenever we come back or whatever, we can say we were the first program to cut down the nets.”

PHOTOS: Calumet and Lighthouse play for 3A boys basketblal sectional
NWI Preps Boys Basketball
urgent web only

PHOTOS: Calumet and Lighthouse play for 3A boys basketblal sectional
  • John Luke

  • John Luke
  • Updated
Calumet and Lighthouse meet for a sectional title

