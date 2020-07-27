Purdue Northwest cancels major events, awaits league decision on fall competition

HAMMOND — The two biggest events on Purdue Northwest's fall sports calendar have been canceled, and the fate of the rest of the season is uncertain.
PNW athletic director Rick Costello said Monday the Pride's Fall Festival in early September and Late Night Madness in late October are casualties of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It was the latest blow for PNW athletes, who like others across college sports, had their spring seasons abruptly canceled in mid-March.
The Fall Festival showcased a variety of Purdue Northwest teams with home events on the same day, while Late Night Madness served as the unofficial tip-off for the men's and women's basketball teams.
"They're huge spectator events for our level," Costello said.
But it became clear that staging them under the current conditions would be too difficult to attempt.
"I think we were all feeling optimistic about a month ago," Costello said. "The recent surge has put us in the mindset we won't want our fall sports to suffer the same fate (as spring)."
On Monday, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced that school presidents had voted Friday to play a conference-only schedule for the fall — if events are held at all. The league said decisions to play would be made on a sport-by-sport basis.
The GLIAC sponsors football, women's volleyball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country and women's tennis as fall sports. PNW fields teams in all but football, and also competes in in several sports whose league championships are in the spring.
"Right now, nothing is on" for the fall, Costello said, pending the presidents' decisions, which are expected in a couple weeks.
Purdue Northwest classes start Aug. 24, and in a normal year, athletes would return to campus a week before that. But this is not a normal year.
"I really feel for our student-athletes," Costello said. "The spring sports ... they worked so hard to get themselves in a position to compete."
Now fall athletes must wait and hope for better news.
"Obviously we would like to play a full schedule," Costello said. "If we could play a conference-only schedule, I'm sure the athletes would be thrilled with that at this time."
