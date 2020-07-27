Purdue Northwest cancels major events, awaits league decision on fall competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The two biggest events on Purdue Northwest's fall sports calendar have been canceled, and the fate of the rest of the season is uncertain.

PNW athletic director Rick Costello said Monday the Pride's Fall Festival in early September and Late Night Madness in late October are casualties of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was the latest blow for PNW athletes, who like others across college sports, had their spring seasons abruptly canceled in mid-March.

The Fall Festival showcased a variety of Purdue Northwest teams with home events on the same day, while Late Night Madness served as the unofficial tip-off for the men's and women's basketball teams.

"They're huge spectator events for our level," Costello said.

But it became clear that staging them under the current conditions would be too difficult to attempt.

"I think we were all feeling optimistic about a month ago," Costello said. "The recent surge has put us in the mindset we won't want our fall sports to suffer the same fate (as spring)."