Purdue Northwest falls in women's soccer

Study shows unequal spending for men, women: The NCAA spends more on average on male athletes than female ones, particularly when it comes to the “mere handful of championships” viewed as revenue sources, according to a new report. The law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues released its 153-page report Tuesday night, which includes a series of recommendations to improve the gap among all sports tournaments. It's the second report from the New York-based firm, following its Aug. 3 one that recommended how to equalize men's and women's basketball tournaments. The NCAA has implemented some of those, including allowing the women's tournament to use the term “March Madness." Tuesday's report shows spending per Division I and national championship participants, excluding basketball, was about $1,700 less for women’s participants than men’s in 2018-19. The NCAA spent $4,285 per men's participant versus $2,588 per women's participant.