Purdue Northwest falls in women's soccer

WOMEN'S SOCCER
Purdue Northwest falls to Saginaw Valley: Reegan Kingpavong's goal in the 21st minute was the difference in Saginaw Valley's 1-0 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win over host Purdue Northwest on Tuesday. Ashley Lovins had nine saves for PNW (1-12-1, 0-10-0).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Illini's Sitkowski out for rest of season: Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left arm against Penn State. Brandon Peters will start the Illini's home game against Rutgers on Saturday. Coach Bret Bielema announced Monday that Sitkowski would have surgery on his arm Wednesday and have another operation in two to four weeks to correct a chronic problem in his right shoulder. Bielema said Sitkowski would miss spring practice and should be full strength next fall. Sitkowski's arm was broken when he was hit as he threw a rollout pass in the fourth overtime of Illinois' 20-18 nine-overtime win at Penn State last Saturday. Sitkowski completed half his passes (74 of 148) for 704 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions in his five games.
PRO TENNIS
Australian Open to allow unvaccinated players: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that unvaccinated tennis players will be allowed to enter the country for the Australian Open provided they undergo two weeks in hotel quarantine. Morrison on Wednesday moved to clarify the border situation a week after his immigration minister suggested there’d be a no jab, no visa policy for the tournament next January. Morrison told Australian television networks there are exemptions to the strict COVID-19 pandemic international border protection rules for those who qualify under skilled worker or economic benefit criteria.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Study shows unequal spending for men, women: The NCAA spends more on average on male athletes than female ones, particularly when it comes to the “mere handful of championships” viewed as revenue sources, according to a new report. The law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues released its 153-page report Tuesday night, which includes a series of recommendations to improve the gap among all sports tournaments. It's the second report from the New York-based firm, following its Aug. 3 one that recommended how to equalize men's and women's basketball tournaments. The NCAA has implemented some of those, including allowing the women's tournament to use the term “March Madness." Tuesday's report shows spending per Division I and national championship participants, excluding basketball, was about $1,700 less for women’s participants than men’s in 2018-19. The NCAA spent $4,285 per men's participant versus $2,588 per women's participant.