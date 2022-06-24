Purdue Northwest men's basketball adds eight new players

MEN'S BASKETBALL

PNW adds eight newcomers: Purdue Northwest's incoming cast features plenty of college experience. Of the eight newcomers, seven are transfers with one incoming freshman. The class is headlined by three players joining the Pride with Division I experience. Jaylon Gentry and Alou Dillon both played at South Dakota State while Kalil Whitehead suited up in 33 games for Chicago State. Obi Ezekwesili, Andre Bradford, Brevin Jefferson and Tyran Rodgers round out the group of transfers. Aaron Onesimus will be the lone incoming freshman. PNW is coming off a season in which it 7-21 and 4-16 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky's Wade to coach All-Star Game: After capturing the WNBA title a season ago, Sky general manager and head coach James Wade will had another line to his resume. This time, its as head coach in the WNBA All-Star Game, set to be held in Chicago. Wade will coach Team Steawart, captained by Storm star Breanna Stewart and the Lynx's Sylvia Fowles. Wade has guided the Sky to the Eastern Conference's highest winning percentage to this point with a 12-5 record.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Valpo announces new hire: Valparaiso announced a new addition to its athletic department on Friday. Brittany Anderson will join the Beacons as their new Director of Compliance. Anderson is familiar with Valparaiso, having played both volleyball and softball for the Beacons as well as working within the athletic department as a compliance intern. Anderson, an East Chicago native, graduated from Bishop Noll. “I am incredibly grateful and humbled by the opportunity I have to carry on my journey at Valpo,” Anderson said via a press release. “I am excited to continue my personal and professional development at the place I have now been able to call ‘home’ for the last five years.”

PRO GOLF

Harrington leads at US Senior Open: Padraig Harrington finds himself a shot ahead of Steve Stricker after two rounds at the U.S. Senior Open. After an even-par 71 on Thursday, Harrington got hot on Friday, birdieing three of his last six holes to post a 6-under 65 for the lead. A 2-under second round for Stricker lands him at second on the leaderboard heading into moving day.

Chun in command at PGA: In Gee Chun has had no problem with Congressional through two rounds at the Women's PGA Championship. A 3-under 69 on Friday extended her lead to six shots on American Jennifer Kupcho. Three birdies in Chun's first five holes on Friday had things looking like she might improve on her 8-under 64 from Thursday. A pair of bogeys on holed No. 7 and 8 kept that from happening.

