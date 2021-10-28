Purdue Northwest men's basketball announces recruiting class

Purdue Northwest adds six newcomers: Purdue Northwest coach Boomer Roberts announced a list of six new players for the 2021-22 season, including three transfers and three freshmen. West Side's Parion Roberson, a 6-foot-4 guard, is one of the freshmen along with 6-6 forward Sangolay Noles from Chicago Young and Victory Rock Prep; and 6-3 guard Jackson Richards from Kokomo. The transfers are 6-2 guard Kai Steinman from Southern Mississippi, who still has freshman eligibility; 6-4 junior guard Jante Coleman from Tennessee-Martin; and 6-3 senior guard Rafael Cruz from Western Michigan. PNW opens its season at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference/Great Lakes Valley Conference crossover event on Nov. 12-13.

Two share lead in Bermuda: Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey avoided the worst of the wind, each with a 6-under 65 to share the lead in the Bermuda Championship when the opening round at Port Royal in Southhampton, Bermuda, was halted by darkness. For those who started in the morning, it might have been easier playing in the dark. “You see winds like this, but normally you don't play in them,” said Matt Fitzpatrick of England, who had every right to be satisfied with his even-par 71. The wind and spots of heavy rain were so fierce that play was suspended briefly in the morning. And while it eased slightly in the afternoon, the gusts were strong enough that short putts were nervy and judging the distance on approach shots was key. Ramey managed to finish off a bogey-free round right before play was halted. Hagy made nine birdies to offset his bogeys, one of which was a 2-foot par putt he missed on the par-5 seventh hole. There was not much he could about it — that was largely due to a gust. Vincent Whaley had a 66, while Palmetto Championship winner Garrick Higgo, Seamus Power of Ireland and Danny Lee were among those at 67.