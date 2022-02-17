Purdue Northwest men's basketball falls

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Purdue Northwest falls: Logan Phillips scored 18 points, but Purdue Northwest fell 71-63 to visiting Lake Superior State on Thursday in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action. Anthony Irvin added 10 points for the Pride (6-20, 4-15).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 5 Indiana beats Northwestern: Aleksa Gulbe scored 20 points and Grace Berger had 11 of her 15 points in the second half to help No. 5 Indiana pull away late for a 69-58 home win over Northwestern. Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, for Indiana (19-4, 11-2 Big Ten). Mackenzie Holmes scored six points and had six rebounds in her first game back since Jan. 5 after having surgery on her left knee.

PRO GOLF

Spieth, Scheffler share lead: Some of the best players in golf were at their best in the Genesis Invitational, with Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler sharing the early lead. Riviera still managed to hold its own, to no one's surprise. Even in ideal conditions — very little wind and warm sunshine — Spieth and Scheffler did well to post 5-under 66 on a course with minimal rough and firm greens. British Open champion Collin Morikawa, who has another mathematical shot at reaching No. 1 in the world if he were to win, joined a group that included Justin Thomas at 67.

Fire destroys Oakland Hills clubhouse: A devastating fire swept through the century-old clubhouse Thursday at Oakland Hills Country Club, the suburban Detroit course that housed artifacts of some of golf’s biggest stars and the championships they won there. Flames ripped through the roof at the sprawling, multi-story clubhouse. It was built in 1922 and housed irreplaceable memorabilia and art from the nine major championships and the Ryder Cup that Oakland Hills has hosted over nearly a century. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. Fire officials said the 110,000-square-foot clubhouse was among the largest wood structures in Michigan.

