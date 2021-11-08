Purdue Northwest men's soccer, South Suburban men's basketball earn wins

Purdue Northwest scores historic win: Purdue Northwest reached several milestones with Monday's 5-0 win over Upper Iowa in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's soccer quarterfinals. It was the Pride's largest margin of victory since moving up to Division II, the first postseason shutout in program history and the second playoff win for coach Ryan Hayes (the first was a 5-0 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinal victory over Judson in 2015). Isaiah Nieves had a goal and three assists for PNW (9-8-1). Goalkeeper Sebastian Contreras had two saves. Fourth-seeded Purdue Northwest plays at top seed Wisconsin-Parkside Friday in the semifinals.