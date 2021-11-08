Purdue Northwest men's soccer, South Suburban men's basketball earn wins

MEN'S SOCCER
Purdue Northwest scores historic win: Purdue Northwest reached several milestones with Monday's 5-0 win over Upper Iowa in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's soccer quarterfinals. It was the Pride's largest margin of victory since moving up to Division II, the first postseason shutout in program history and the second playoff win for coach Ryan Hayes (the first was a 5-0 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinal victory over Judson in 2015). Isaiah Nieves had a goal and three assists for PNW (9-8-1). Goalkeeper Sebastian Contreras had two saves. Fourth-seeded Purdue Northwest plays at top seed Wisconsin-Parkside Friday in the semifinals.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
South Suburban moves to 3-0: Damonte Taylor scored 31 points, Cameron Bartmann added 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Damarco Minor contributed 20 points as South Suburban improved to 3-0 with a 133-67 win over the Trinity Christian junior varsity. Chris Heffner (17 points) and Cam Donatlan (16) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crown Point still No. 1 in state poll: Crown Point picked up 19 of 20 first-place votes and remained No. 1 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-class state poll. South Central also received votes.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo players earn league honors: Valparaiso running back Robert Washington and kicker Brian Bartholomew were named Pioneer Football League Offensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week respectively. Washington ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a 65-55 win over Presbyterian and Bartholomew kicked a program-record eight PATs.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Beacons named all-tourney: Senior Morgan Metzger and junior Kiley Dugan of Valparaiso were named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Tournament Team for women's soccer/