Purdue Northwest soccer players earn league honors

MEN'S SOCCER
Purdue Northwest players earn league honors: Purdue Northwest midfielder Lucas Bravo Olle was named Men's Soccer Freshman of the Year in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Earning First Team All-GLIAC honors were Pride forward Isaiah Nieves and midfielder Ryan Moran, while forward Christian Booth, defender Harrison Hooper and goalkeeper Sebastian Contreras made the Second Team. PNW's Martin Murillo received honorable mention.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Region players pace Drake to win: Michigan City grad ShanQuan Hemphill scored 14 points as Drake beat South Dakota 99-50. Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) and Tremell Murphy (Griffith) each had 13 points for Drake (2-0).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo falls to 0-2 with loss to Central Michigan: Valparaiso couldn't hold a 10-point, third-quarter lead and fell 65-61 to Central Michigan at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Leah Ernest had a career-high 17 points off the bench for the Beacons (0-2).
PRO GOLF
Mickelson wins in Phoenix: Phil Mickelson birdied three of the final holes to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, and Bernhard Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title. Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club, getting up-and-down from short of the par-5 18th for birdie to reach 19 under. He joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win four of his first six PGA Tour Champions starts. Langer, who battled back pain all weekend, struggled getting putts to fall as he labored through a 2-under 69. The 64-year-old German finished at 12 under and had to wait for Jim Furyk to see if he would win the Schwab Cup for the fifth time in seven years. Furyk needed to win the tournament or tie for third and have Langer end up worse than eighth to win his first PGA Tour Champions series title. He dropped in a long birdie putt on the par-4 17th to pull within two of the lead, but Mickelson’s birdie on No. 18 made it three shots. Needing an eagle to win the Schwab Cup, Furyk pulled his second shot into the grandstand left of the 18th green and and had to drop in mulch. He hit his next shot across the green into the rough and got up and down for par. Furyk shot 71 to tie for fifth at 16 under.
Korda prevails in playoff: An epic duel between Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson turned into a stunning meltdown by both of them. Korda at least managed to recover and win a four-way playoff in the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Florida.= Korda fell out of the lead on the 17th hole at Pelican Golf Club by chopping her way to a triple bogey to fall two shots behind. She answered with an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-under 69 and got into a playoff when Thompson made a second straight bogey for 69. They were joined at 17-under 263 by defending champion Sei Young Kim (67) and Lydia Ko (66). Korda ended it quickly with her second birdie on the 18th hole, this one from 12 feet.
Kokrak earns Houston title: Jason Kokrak had reason to believe he shot himself out of the Houston Open on the back nine Saturday morning. He played it 10 shots better when it counted Sunday afternoon, making four straight birdies for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot victory. Two shots behind with six holes to play, Kokrak delivered all the right shots to pull away from a fading Scottie Scheffler and Martin Trainer and win for the third time in the last 13 months.