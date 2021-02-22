 Skip to main content
Purdue Northwest to host GLIAC basketball tournaments
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

PNW fieldhouse

Purdue Northwest will host the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments March 4-7.

 Provided

Purdue Northwest athletic director Rick Costello was watching NBA games in the Orlando bubble last year and thought, "Hey, we could do that."

Now the Pride is.

Purdue Northwest announced Monday it will host the final three rounds of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments March 4-7.

All 12 league members will qualify for the tournaments, with opening-round play to take place at campus sites.

Then the remaining eight men's and women's teams will head to the Region for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games. The men's games will be played at the Hammond campus' Fitness and Recreation Center, while the women's games will be played at the Westville campus' James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex.

"The concept originated from watching the NBA over the summer with the bubble," Costello said. "I thought Purdue Northwest could be a good bubble situation."

As with all other sports in the pandemic era, GLIAC basketball has had to come up with extra safety protocols. Teams play Friday-Saturday back-to-back games with the same officials, which Costello believes has helped to limit COVID-related disruptions.

Having both tournaments close to each other could expand on that success. Teams could stay either in local hotels or PNW dorms, and the Hammond Sportsplex would be available for practices.

"You're not traveling in and out of cities, going into different locations and that kind of stuff," Costello said.

This will be the second — and biggest — GLIAC event held at Purdue Northwest, which also hosted the conference cross country meet two years ago.

"It's great for the university, good for the local businesses, hotels and restaurants," Costello said. "We've got great (NCAA) Division II facilities. We want to do more of this in the future."

