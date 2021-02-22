Purdue Northwest to host GLIAC basketball tournaments

Purdue Northwest athletic director Rick Costello was watching NBA games in the Orlando bubble last year and thought, "Hey, we could do that."

Now the Pride is.

Purdue Northwest announced Monday it will host the final three rounds of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments March 4-7.

All 12 league members will qualify for the tournaments, with opening-round play to take place at campus sites.

Then the remaining eight men's and women's teams will head to the Region for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games. The men's games will be played at the Hammond campus' Fitness and Recreation Center, while the women's games will be played at the Westville campus' James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex.

"The concept originated from watching the NBA over the summer with the bubble," Costello said. "I thought Purdue Northwest could be a good bubble situation."

As with all other sports in the pandemic era, GLIAC basketball has had to come up with extra safety protocols. Teams play Friday-Saturday back-to-back games with the same officials, which Costello believes has helped to limit COVID-related disruptions.