Purdue Northwest's Anthony Barnard makes program history

Purdue falls to No. 7 Michigan: Naz Hillmon had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 7 Michigan dominated the paint in a 79-66 home win over Purdue on Monday night. Leigha Brown added 13 points, three rebounds and six assists for the Wolverines (17-2, 8-1 Big Ten), and Emily Kiser contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Rickie Woltman led the Boilermakers (12-7, 3-5) with 11 points and seven rebounds.

WOMEN'S BOWLING

Valpo earns first title since 2015: Led by tourney MVP Kaitlyn Cavinder, Valparaiso won a best-of-seven baker match over Marian in the final to capture the Peacocks Classic in Waterloo, Iowa. It was the first tournament title for the Beacons since the Virginia Union Invitational in 2015. Cavinder averaged a tourney-best 200 in the six traditional team matches and was joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Lilu Smith.

PRO HOCKEY