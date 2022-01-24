Purdue Northwest's Anthony Barnard makes program history

MEN'S BASKETBALL
PNW's Barnard earns league honor: Junior Anthony Barnard is the first Purdue Northwest athlete to be named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week. The Kokomo native averaged 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists as the Pride beat Saginaw Valley State and Wayne State last week.
PREP BASKETBALL
Chesterton boys No. 1 in state: Chesterton has moved into the top spot in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys all-class rankings. The Trojans (14-0) received 19 of 20 first-place votes, with the other one going to No. 2 Fishers (14-2). Valparaiso (14-3) dropped two spots to No. 12, while Hammond Central (11-5) was among those also receiving votes.
Crown Point girls still No. 3: Crown Point (18-2) remained No. 3 in the IBCA girls all-class rankings behind Homestead and Franklin. Lake Central (19-3) rose one spot to 13th, while South Central (22-0), Valparaiso (16-4) and Lake Station (14-6) also received votes.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo rallies past Evansville: Down 14 in the first half, Valparaiso roared back to beat Evansville 74-62 Sunday in Missouri Valley Conference women's action at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Olivia Brown scored 13 points in the second quarter and finished with 21 to go along with six rebounds for Valpo (6-13, 4-4). Grace White added 18 points off the bench.
Purdue falls to No. 7 Michigan: Naz Hillmon had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 7 Michigan dominated the paint in a 79-66 home win over Purdue on Monday night. Leigha Brown added 13 points, three rebounds and six assists for the Wolverines (17-2, 8-1 Big Ten), and Emily Kiser contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Rickie Woltman led the Boilermakers (12-7, 3-5) with 11 points and seven rebounds.
WOMEN'S BOWLING
Valpo earns first title since 2015: Led by tourney MVP Kaitlyn Cavinder, Valparaiso won a best-of-seven baker match over Marian in the final to capture the Peacocks Classic in Waterloo, Iowa. It was the first tournament title for the Beacons since the Virginia Union Invitational in 2015. Cavinder averaged a tourney-best 200 in the six traditional team matches and was joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Lilu Smith.
PRO HOCKEY
Yandle ties NHL ironman mark: Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game (all losses), losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Yandle waved to the crowd from the bench after his shift helped the defenseman tie retired center Doug Jarvis atop the NHL’s Iron Man list. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix, and he has played 1,074 games with the Coyotes, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers.