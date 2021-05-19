 Skip to main content
Purdue Northwest's Chad Patrick named GLIAC Pither of the Year
Purdue Northwest's Chad Patrick named GLIAC Pither of the Year

Chad Patrick, Purdue Northwest

Purdue Northwest's Chad Patrick was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday.

 Provided by Purdue Northwest Athletics

COLLEGE BASEBALL

PNW'S Patrick named pitcher of year: Purdue Northwest's Chad Patrick (Hebron) was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday. He's the first Pride player to earn the award. He was also named to the All-GLIAC First Team. Patrick was 5-2 with three shutouts, while leading the conference in several statistical categories, including strikeouts (97) and earned-run average (1.83). PNW had two players appear on the All-GLIAC Honorable Mention Team, including junior Jake Soules and freshman Tyler Schultz.

Oilmen add six to roster: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen added six players on Wednesday. The list includes Jared Comia (St. John), Luke Montgomery (Purdue Northwest), Nolan Lorenz (LaPorte), Tommy Klco, Hunter Keim and Matt Litwicki (Dyer).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo duo earn Freshman All-American honors: Valparaiso defensive back Keyon Turner and kick returner Charlie Maxwell received Freshman All-American honors from HERO Sports. Turner finished his season as the FCS nation’s true leader in takeaways with six. Maxwell finished his season as the FCS national leader in kickoff return average at 29.8 yards per return.

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats' rally falls short: Zach Welz's two-run single in the ninth pulled the Gary SouthShore RailCats closer, but the Milwaukee Milkmen held on for a 6-4 win Wednesday morning at U.S Steel Yard. Welz and Nikola Vasic each went 3-for-5 for Gary (0-2). Raymond Jones hit the RailCats' first home run of the season, a two-run shot. Milwaukee hit three homers, including Aaron Hill's third in two days.

PRO BASKETBALL

Short-handed Sky holds off Atlanta: Kahleah Copper scored 23 points, Ruthy Hebard had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the short-handed Sky held off the Atlanta Dream 85-77. Astou Ndour finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Chicago (2-0), which turned it over 24 times. Stars Allie Quigley (hamstring) and Candace Parker (ankle) did not play.

Jonquel Jones' leads Sun past Fever: Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Fever 88-67. Danielle Robinson scored 12 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 10 for Indiana (0-3).

Danica Patrick to drive Chevy pace car: Danica Patrick will be on the track at the Indianapolis 500, at the front of the field once again. Patrick was announced Wednesday as the pace car driver for IndyCar's marquee event. She will drive a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible to lead the field to green on May 30. It will be the first Corvette convertible since 2008 to pace “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

