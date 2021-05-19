Purdue Northwest's Chad Patrick named GLIAC Pither of the Year

COLLEGE BASEBALL

PNW'S Patrick named pitcher of year: Purdue Northwest's Chad Patrick (Hebron) was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday. He's the first Pride player to earn the award. He was also named to the All-GLIAC First Team. Patrick was 5-2 with three shutouts, while leading the conference in several statistical categories, including strikeouts (97) and earned-run average (1.83). PNW had two players appear on the All-GLIAC Honorable Mention Team, including junior Jake Soules and freshman Tyler Schultz.

Oilmen add six to roster: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen added six players on Wednesday. The list includes Jared Comia (St. John), Luke Montgomery (Purdue Northwest), Nolan Lorenz (LaPorte), Tommy Klco, Hunter Keim and Matt Litwicki (Dyer).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo duo earn Freshman All-American honors: Valparaiso defensive back Keyon Turner and kick returner Charlie Maxwell received Freshman All-American honors from HERO Sports. Turner finished his season as the FCS nation’s true leader in takeaways with six. Maxwell finished his season as the FCS national leader in kickoff return average at 29.8 yards per return.

PRO BASEBALL