Purdue Northwest's Christina Shaginaw earns conference honor

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

PNW's Shaginaw earns GLIAC award: Purdue Northwest's Christina Shaginaw, a senior from Hobart, has been named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Week after winning her second straight invitational. Shaginaw took first at Illinois-Springfield's Prairie Star Invitational, covering the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes. 21.2 seconds. Shaginaw and teammate Caitlyn Derwinski, a freshman from Crown Point who was second in 19:04.8, helped PNW win the team title 24-33 over the hosts. A week earlier, Shaginaw and Derwinski also finished 1-2 at the Lewis Early Bird meet.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Valpo's Ravotto nabs Valley honor: Valparaiso senior Bella Ravotto was named Missouri Valley Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. Ravotto had 30 digs in the Beacons' title-match win over Cleveland State at the Akron Invitational. During that match, Ravotto passed the 1,000-dig mark for her career. Over the weekend, she averaged 4.80 digs per set.

PREP FOOTBALL

Colts honor KV's Kennedy: Kankakee Valley's Kirk Kennedy was named honorable mention for Region 1 in the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week awards. The Kougars are 3-1 with three straight shutout wins.