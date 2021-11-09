Purdue Northwest's Jazir Warner contributes to Bermuda win

SOCCER
Purdue Northwest's Warner scores for Bermuda: Purdue Northwest freshman Jazir Warner had a goal as Bermuda shut out St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3-0 on Tuesday in the Concacaf U20 Championship Qualifier in the Dominican Republic. Bermuda is 2-0 in the event.
PRO FOOTBALL
Rodgers stands by his COVID comments: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after discussing on the same outlet his reasons for avoiding a vaccine. Rodgers tested positive Wednesday, was unavailable to play in the Packers’ 13-7 loss Sunday at Kansas City and remains quarantined in his Green Bay home. “I shared an opinion that’s polarizing,” Rodgers said. “I get it. And I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of, those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said.” Later Tuesday, the NFL fined the Packers $300,000 and issued $14,650 fines to Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard for violations of league and players' union protocols. ESPN first reported the fines.
PRO BASEBALL
Cubs hire hitting coach: The Cubs have hired Greg Brown as their hitting coach, the team announced Tuesday night. Brown is Chicago’s seventh hitting coach in 11 seasons. He replaces former Gary SouthShore RailCats outfielder Anthony Iapoce, who departed after the Cubs hit .237 this year and finished with a 71-91 record. Brown, 41, spent the past two seasons as the minor league hitting coordinator for Tampa Bay. Before joining the Rays, he spent nine seasons as the head coach at Nova Southeastern University. He was an area scout for the Houston Astros from 2009-10. Brown was a catcher during his playing career, appearing in 142 minor league games over four seasons in the Marlins organization.
PRO HOCKEY
Ducks place Murray on leave: The Anaheim Ducks placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on leave Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation into his conduct. The Ducks said in a statement they recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Murray, who is the third-longest-tenured general manager in the NHL. The team did not specify the behavior Murray is accused of. Assistant general manager Jeff Solomon will assume Murray’s duties on an interim basis. Murray played 15 NHL seasons from 1975-90, all for the Blackhawks. He was a senior vice president with the Ducks when the team won the Stanley Cup in 2007. He was named the NHL's General Manager of the Year in 2014 after Anaheim tied Boston for most wins in the league with 54.