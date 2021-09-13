Purdue running back Zander Horvath sidelined 4-8 weeks by broken fibula

Navy reverses assistant's firing: Longtime assistant Ivin Jasper is staying with the Navy coaching staff after another bad loss left his status in limbo. The Midshipmen did part ways with another member of their staff — offensive assistant Billy Ray Stutzmann says he's been dismissed after he was unable to follow the academy's COVID-19 policy for religious reasons. On a dramatic day for the struggling program, coach Ken Niumatalolo said athletic director Chet Gladchuk decided to fire Jasper — the team's offensive coordinator for over a decade — after Navy's listless performance against Air Force on Saturday. But after further discussion, Jasper will remain in his other role as quarterbacks coach. Niumatalolo will call plays.

Report: Wagering sets record over first NFL weekend: A company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are reported on Monday a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season. That helps confirm an expected a big increase in the level of online betting as football season got underway in a nation with many more places to bet this year. GeoComply Solutions, the Vancouver, Canada-based tech company, said it recorded 58.2 million geolocation transactions across 18 states and Washington, D.C., from Thursday night, when the NFL season began, through 7 p.m. EST Sunday. That represents a 126% increase from the same period of the 2020 NFL season, when GeoComply processed 25.8 million transactions.