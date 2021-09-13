Purdue running back Zander Horvath sidelined 4-8 weeks by broken fibula

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Purdue's Horvath out with broken fibula: Purdue running back Zander Horvath will miss four to eight weeks with a broken fibula, coach Jeff Brohm told reporters Monday. The fifth-year senior was injured during Saturday's 49-0 win at UConn. Horvath was expected to be a key for the Boilermakers after leading the team in rushing with 442 yards on 89 carries and earning third-team all-Big Ten honors last season. He had 23 carries for 92 yards and one touchdown this season while catching four passes for 11 yards. Brohm said he expects junior King Doerue and redshirt freshman Dylan Downing to help replace Horvath. Sampson James, who transferred to Purdue (2-0) from Indiana in August, also could be in the mix. The Boilermakers visit No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday.
USC fires Helton: Southern California has fired football coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move Monday, two days after a 42-28 home loss to Stanford. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime West Coast college football powerhouse. Helton twice took over as USC's interim head coach before getting the job on a permanent basis late in the 2015 season. Helton's Trojans won one Pac-12 title and one Rose Bowl, but otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations at USC. He was 19-14 since the 2017 season.
Navy reverses assistant's firing: Longtime assistant Ivin Jasper is staying with the Navy coaching staff after another bad loss left his status in limbo. The Midshipmen did part ways with another member of their staff — offensive assistant Billy Ray Stutzmann says he's been dismissed after he was unable to follow the academy's COVID-19 policy for religious reasons. On a dramatic day for the struggling program, coach Ken Niumatalolo said athletic director Chet Gladchuk decided to fire Jasper — the team's offensive coordinator for over a decade — after Navy's listless performance against Air Force on Saturday. But after further discussion, Jasper will remain in his other role as quarterbacks coach. Niumatalolo will call plays.
SPORTS BETTING
Report: Wagering sets record over first NFL weekend: A company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are reported on Monday a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season. That helps confirm an expected a big increase in the level of online betting as football season got underway in a nation with many more places to bet this year. GeoComply Solutions, the Vancouver, Canada-based tech company, said it recorded 58.2 million geolocation transactions across 18 states and Washington, D.C., from Thursday night, when the NFL season began, through 7 p.m. EST Sunday. That represents a 126% increase from the same period of the 2020 NFL season, when GeoComply processed 25.8 million transactions.
PRO HOCKEY
Preds' arena latest in NHL to enact protocol: The NHL's Nashville Predators' home arena will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test at least through Nov. 15. That makes the Predators the 14th NHL team using similar requirements. The Bridgestone Arena policy announced Monday applies to all events being held inside the facility, which includes the Country Music Association awards show Nov. 10.