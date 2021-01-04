Purdue’s Brandon Newman learning on the fly

You won’t have to worry about Valparaiso’s Brandon Newman getting a big head.

Purdue coach Matt Painter is handling that.

“He’s doing well, but the question is can he sustain it?” Painter said of Newman, a redshirt freshman and starter for the Boilermakers.

“You get around other people, they interview you, you go on Twitter and they tell you, 'buy the stock now'. It’s tough to keep those (young) guys grounded and to understand that, ‘Hey, we’ve got to be better here. You have to play better. You don’t have it figured out (yet).’”

Newman knows he’s got a long way to go, as well. Even though he’s started all 12 games this season, he’s a work in progress as a redshirt freshman.

“I don’t think anyone is harder on me than myself,” Newman said. “So, I’m always looking for areas to improve. Looking back or watching film, always see where you could have done better.”