Purdue’s Brandon Newman learning on the fly

You won’t have to worry about Valparaiso’s Brandon Newman getting a big head.
Purdue coach Matt Painter is handling that.
“He’s doing well, but the question is can he sustain it?” Painter said of Newman, a redshirt freshman and starter for the Boilermakers.
“You get around other people, they interview you, you go on Twitter and they tell you, 'buy the stock now'. It’s tough to keep those (young) guys grounded and to understand that, ‘Hey, we’ve got to be better here. You have to play better. You don’t have it figured out (yet).’”
Newman knows he’s got a long way to go, as well. Even though he’s started all 12 games this season, he’s a work in progress as a redshirt freshman.
“I don’t think anyone is harder on me than myself,” Newman said. “So, I’m always looking for areas to improve. Looking back or watching film, always see where you could have done better.”
One thing that can’t be argued is Newman is off to a great start for Purdue (7-5). With no seniors on the roster, the former Vikings’ standout and two-time Times’ Player of the Year is contributing in so many ways. He’s averaging 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard is also second on the team in 3-pointers made, behind fellow Region teammate Sasha Stefanovic, a Crown Point grad.
“Obviously being a freshman, it’s hard at first, but he really accepted that challenge and has been really big for us so far,” Stefanovic said of Newman. “He’s definitely made some major improvements from the year he sat out.
“He’s really given us a big boost this year by putting the time in last year.”
Newman is the first one to admit he’s got plenty of work to do to get better, but he’s got the right attitude and work ethic to make that happen.
“I have to be honest with myself that I’ve only played (12) games so far,” Newman said. “I’m going to make mistakes and there’s going to be struggles.
“I just need to stay level-headed and continue to get better.”
Newman scored a career-high 21 points against Oakland and has been steady as well against quality competition. He added 17 points against Maryland and followed with 11 points and eight rebounds in a loss to Iowa. Newman had another solid showing with 10 points and seven rebounds against Ohio State. On Saturday night against Big Ten favorite Illinois, Newman tied for a game-high with 14 points and hauled in five rebounds in a 66-58 road loss.
Painter has some talented freshmen on the roster, including fellow guard Jaden Ivey, who played at La Lumiere in LaPorte. He’s the son of Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey.
“I’m not going to jump on the bandwagon just because (Newman and Ivey) have played well and made some big shots,” Painter said. “I’m happy for them, they (have) done great, but success also messes with you.
“The downfall for most young players is (you) have a good game and another good game and you have some early success. But you have failures in the next two to three games. You also have to (learn) how to regroup and get things figured out.”
Newman knows his coach is pushing him to be the best and to grow as a player, but he also realizes what he needs to improve on.
“I sat back last year and took so much in,” Newman said. “I’d watch and learn. That (redshirt year) gave me a lot and helped me tremendously. It helped my body, my game, and my mind as well.
“It helped me try to become the best player I can be all-around.”
