Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic hosts clinic at Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Sasha Stefanovic was back home this week doing what he does best.
The 2017 Crown Point graduate and current Purdue men’s basketball player returned to the gym where he became the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer and he did so to pass on his knowledge to a new generation of basketball players.
Stefanovic held a two-day shooting clinic at Crown Point High School where he ran players through drills and games, all while teaching the finer points of a jump shot.
“We worked on a lot of fundamentals, station work, pull-up, spot-up, moving and form shooting,” Stefanovic said. “My message to the kids was that these are the drills that my teammates and I do every single day to become better.”
Stefanovic wore a wide smile on his face as he walked back into Crown Point’s gym on Tuesday. With the recent ruling from the NCAA that college athletes are allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness, that has opened the door for players like Stefanovic to sign sponsorship deals or run basketball camps. The two-day event cost campers $55, the same number that Stefanovic wears on his jersey.
“It was a huge opportunity to do this here,” Stefanovic said. “It was a big deal for me to come home and a lot of great people such as Coach (Clint) Swan and (Crown Point athletic director) Bill Dorulla helped me out. This week was more about teaching and I enjoy doing this type of thing. It means giving back to the community and making a little bit of money is something we weren’t able to do before. It just makes too much sense not to do this now.”
As Stefanovic ran players through drills along with Valparaiso graduate assistant Blake Bonin (Crown Point) and Drake men’s basketball player Jonah Jackson (Merrillville), Swan stood off to the corner, beaming with pride.
“Sasha is so good at this,” Swan said. “Anytime we can get guys to come back home, it just means the world to us. This allows us to reestablish that connection and we’re all just so proud of the work he has done. Sasha is a guy who has been proving people wrong his entire life. Everything he’s done on the basketball court has been earned and he’s passing that one now to the younger players.”
Stefanovic was The Times Player of the Year in 2017 when he averaged 20 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. He chose Purdue over Valparaiso and redshirted his first year with the Boilermakers before shooting 41% from the 3-point line as a freshman.
He was one of the best shooters in the Big Ten as a sophomore and then started out his junior campaign shooting a blistering 45.6% from beyond the arc before he tested positive for COVID-19. Stefanovic finished the year shooting 40% from the 3-point line.
“(Purdue Coach Matt) Painter and I talk all the time about sticking to what you know,” Stefanovic said. “I think I’m one of the best shooters in the country when it comes to doing fundamentals. I know the basic mechanics of a jump shot and have a lot of knowledge to give to a lot of young kids.”
The knowledge comes from long shooting sessions as a child with his father, Lou Stefanovic. Lou was a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honoree while at Illinois State and was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in the 1985 NBA Draft before embarking on a lengthy professional career overseas. Stefanovic learned how to shoot from his father and brother, Dejan.
“I give a lot of credit to both of them,” Stefanovic said. “I had the best teacher in my home. I was just constantly doing fundamentals and that’s something I’ve tried to stress to the kids over the last two days. Your jump shot should be the exact same regardless of the distance. Everything, your mechanics, it should all be the same. That’s something I developed with my father at a young age and something we’re teaching here today.”
Gallery: Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic returned home to host a shooting clinic at Crown Point on Monday and Tuesday.
Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic offers encouragement as players warm up at the start of the second day of the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Cr…
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
B.J. Schmiedl, 10, of Crown Point, takes a shot while doing drills during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Bryce Nannenga, 15, of DeMotte, watches Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic as he coaches him through a drill during Stefanovic’s shooting school at Cro…
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Players shoot around and warm up before the start of the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Sasha Stefanovic blows the whistle to start the second day of his shooting school at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Carson Payne, 12, of Crown Point works on shooting form during drills at the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Zach Rogalski, 9, of Crown Point, looks for his autographed photo with Sasha Stefanovic before final day Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at C…
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic talks about what the group worked on the first day before dismissing them to stations for the second day of the Sash…
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Sasha Stefanovic forms a basket with his arms for a young player between reps during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue basketball player Sasha Stefanovic dismisses players to a new round of drills after a water break during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting …