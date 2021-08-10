Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic hosts clinic at Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Sasha Stefanovic was back home this week doing what he does best.

The 2017 Crown Point graduate and current Purdue men’s basketball player returned to the gym where he became the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer and he did so to pass on his knowledge to a new generation of basketball players.

Stefanovic held a two-day shooting clinic at Crown Point High School where he ran players through drills and games, all while teaching the finer points of a jump shot.

“We worked on a lot of fundamentals, station work, pull-up, spot-up, moving and form shooting,” Stefanovic said. “My message to the kids was that these are the drills that my teammates and I do every single day to become better.”

Stefanovic wore a wide smile on his face as he walked back into Crown Point’s gym on Tuesday. With the recent ruling from the NCAA that college athletes are allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness, that has opened the door for players like Stefanovic to sign sponsorship deals or run basketball camps. The two-day event cost campers $55, the same number that Stefanovic wears on his jersey.