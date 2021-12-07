Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic tabbed as CLASS finalist

Stefanovic up for Senior CLASS Award: Former Crown Point standout Sasha Stefanovic is one of 60 men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes, who excel both on and off the court, to be selected as candidates for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award. Stefanovic graduated last spring with a degree in finance and is currently enrolled in graduate school in the Human Resource Management program. Out of the classroom and court, Stefanovic has run youth camps in his hometown with proceeds going to charity, has been a fixture in elementary school visits and has been a part of a team-wide Holiday Shopping Spree for underprivileged families in the area.