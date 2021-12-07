 Skip to main content
Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic tabbed as CLASS finalist
alert urgent

Purdue Basketball - Sasha Stefanovic

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55), a Crown Point grad, grabs a long rebound next to Bellarmine guard Dylan Penn (13) during a game earlier this season.

 Michael Conroy, File, Associated Press

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Stefanovic up for Senior CLASS Award: Former Crown Point standout Sasha Stefanovic is one of 60 men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes, who excel both on and off the court, to be selected as candidates for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award. Stefanovic graduated last spring with a degree in finance and is currently enrolled in graduate school in the Human Resource Management program. Out of the classroom and court, Stefanovic has run youth camps in his hometown with proceeds going to charity, has been a fixture in elementary school visits and has been a part of a team-wide Holiday Shopping Spree for underprivileged families in the area.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

IUN's Schmidt recognized: Indiana University Northwest's Michaela Schmidt (Highland) has had a busy week in which she averaged 19.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest and shot 76.9 percent from the field in three victories. For her efforts, the junior forward has been named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the seven-day period ending Dec. 5.

PREP SOCCER

Chesterton's O'Dell honored: Ryan O'Dell, a senior midfielder from Chesterton, was named to the United Soccer Coaches' High School Boys and Girls All-America Team for the 2021 fall season. He was among the 159 High School All-Americans (89 boys, 70 girls).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo baseball signs five for 2023 season: The Valparaiso baseball team has announced five additions to the program for the 2022-2023 academic and athletic year. Infielder Kyle Tyler (Alsip, Ill. / Andrean), third baseman Thomas Cooper (Brentwood, Tenn. / Ravenwood), RHP Adam Guazzo (Algonquin, Ill. / Huntley), RHP Kaleb Krier (Altoona, Iowa / Southeast Polk [Des Moines Area CC]) and catcher Will Radich (Lake Oswego, Ore. / IMG Academy) have signed to join head coach Brian Schmack’s team.

