Q&A: Gary native, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland gives back for Thanksgiving

A: With the season going on, that will be pretty tough to do, but I'm going to try to do something for Christmas for sure.

Q: What is it about this time of year that makes you want to give back? It seems like you enjoy being able share your success with others.

A: I really do like showing that I really care about the city that I come from and the places where I've lived, so I'd like to give back to the people who really mean a lot me, especially the people in Gary, Nashville and now Cleveland. It's just cool to see people happy and to see the smiles on their faces around these times.

Q: Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for so many people. Has it given you more appreciation for your own family and livelihood?

A: For sure, because during the shutdown you really couldn't do anything. Just being back around my family and seeing the smiles on their faces has meant a lot to me. Even with basketball, there was no (Cleveland Cavaliers) basketball for nine months, so just being back in the gym and seeing everybody has been cool.

Q: Where were you when the NBA season was suspended March 11? And what was your initial reaction?