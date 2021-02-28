Questions left unanswered — and unasked — about injuries to Tiger Woods and Dak Prescott

In the wake of Tiger Woods suffering multiple bone and soft tissue injuries to his right lower leg and foot, the primary goal will be to walk well enough to resume the normal activities of daily living. That day is a long way off.
Months of healing and rehabilitation — perhaps further surgery — are in store, just to accomplish that seemingly simple objective. Along the way, open wounds must close; swollen and damaged muscle needs to heal; and shattered bone requires mending.
Infection remains a real worry at this stage because Woods suffered compound fractures — meaning bone punctured the skin — of the upper and lower tibia (shin bone). Thus a conduit for bacteria was opened. One may assume that, with Woods receiving his care from the best doctors at the best hospitals, infection is entirely unlikely.
Tell that to Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith.
After suffering a compound fracture to his right tibia during a Nov. 2018 game, he experienced a severe infection that nearly cost him his leg and his life.
Multiple surgeries and two years of therapy ensued. However, he came back to start eight of Washington’s last 10 games in 2020, winning five, before the soft tissue in that depleted and deformed right lower leg failed him. A strained muscle in his right calf prevented him from playing in his team’s playoff loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
Consequently, I would not bet against Woods achieving what has quickly become the national sports media’s obsession, playing on the PGA Tour again. Nobody will be trying to tackle him. Walking 18 holes will be a chore, but he will never need to run nor carry his bag. If Woods avoids infection and has a largely uncomplicated recovery, he very well may be able to achieve at least a limited return.
That is what PGA legend Ben Hogan did after suffering similarly severe injuries in a motor vehicle accident in 1949 at age 36. He was never the same again but still managed to win six more major titles, playing a limited schedule each year.
Woods is nine years older. Consequently, age — more than anything else — may hamper his comeback. However, unasked in all this angst over Woods' injured leg are questions related to his low back. Motor vehicle accidents are almost synonymous with spinal trauma. Was his fusion of four years ago damaged? What about the lumbar disc that needed trimming before Christmas? An exacerbation of Woods’ lower back woes may be more of an obstacle to returning to the tour than his leg.
It is questions about a lower leg injury that are being unasked as the media debate the state of Dak Prescott’s relationship with the Dallas Cowboys. Will the team put the franchise tag on the quarterback again, which would cost $37 million for a single season? Will the two sides come to an agreement on a high-priced, long-term contract? Surely, owner Jerry Jones will not allow Prescott, 27, to get away. He is just too good.
Or is he?
That argument could be made prior to Oct. 11, 2020. On that date, though, the signal caller suffered an injury similar to Smith’s, only lower on the leg, thus involving a dislocation of the right ankle, as well as a compound fracture. Fortunately, infection did not follow but two surgeries have been required — so far. Still, he is likely to resume playing far sooner than Smith did.
Nonetheless, the involvement of his ankle should and would give any team pause. Pins and plates may guarantee healing of the bones involved but not necessarily the cartilage that lines the ankle joint. That tissue allow for smooth motion and prevents arthritis.
Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire suffered the same injury as Prescott in the second game of the 2015 season. He returned the following year but, having lost a step, he was unable to unseat DeShone Kizer. Convinced he could still play, Zaire transferred to Florida for the 2017 season. He started two games, losing both, before making two more appearances for the Gators and finishing his playing career at the end of that season.
Prescott may experience a better outcome. However, the Cowboys — and any other NFL team — will not know for sure how well he has recovered until he demonstrates his ability to move in and out of the pocket in multiple games. And even if he performs well next season, arthritis that will worsen over time is a possibility when pondering a long-term contract.
Pundits who inhabit the press box may not wonder about such things but I promise you the Cowboys do and such apprehension is surely delaying any deal.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATC