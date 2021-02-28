Questions left unanswered — and unasked — about injuries to Tiger Woods and Dak Prescott

Consequently, I would not bet against Woods achieving what has quickly become the national sports media’s obsession, playing on the PGA Tour again. Nobody will be trying to tackle him. Walking 18 holes will be a chore, but he will never need to run nor carry his bag. If Woods avoids infection and has a largely uncomplicated recovery, he very well may be able to achieve at least a limited return.

That is what PGA legend Ben Hogan did after suffering similarly severe injuries in a motor vehicle accident in 1949 at age 36. He was never the same again but still managed to win six more major titles, playing a limited schedule each year.

Woods is nine years older. Consequently, age — more than anything else — may hamper his comeback. However, unasked in all this angst over Woods' injured leg are questions related to his low back. Motor vehicle accidents are almost synonymous with spinal trauma. Was his fusion of four years ago damaged? What about the lumbar disc that needed trimming before Christmas? An exacerbation of Woods’ lower back woes may be more of an obstacle to returning to the tour than his leg.