Quigley captures fourth 3-point crown

PRO BASKETBALL

Quigley captures 3-point crown: Allie Quigley accomplished something that's never been done before on Saturday. She won her fourth 3-Point Contest. It hasn't been done before in either of the U.S. major professional basketball leagues. She tallied 30 points in the competitions final round to edge out the Mystics' Ariel Atkins and the Dream's Rhyne Howard. Quigley, a sharpshooter for the Sky, has Chicago roots. She played her college ball at DePaul and is from Joliet, IL. Her win on Saturday adds to her wins in 2017, 2018 and 2021. The All-Star festivities in Chicago will turn its focus to the All-Star Game on Sunday at Noon. Four Sky players will represent the host team in the event with Candace Parker, Kahleah Copper, Emma Meeseman and Courtney Vandersloot all suiting up.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Corn Dogs shutout Giants: Ryan Troxel spun a gem for Lake County on Saturday. He may have only pitched four innings but it was all the Corn Dogs offense needed. Troxel allowed just three hits and no walks on the afternoon. He struck out six of the 12 outs he recorded. Five runs from the Lake County lineup was more than enough as the Corn Dogs bullpen held steady allowing just two more hits and no runs en route to a 5-0 shutout win. A pair of Purdue Northwest players, Hayden Matulich and Tyler Schultz each hit solo home runs to help power the Lake County offense.

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats lose big to Dogs: The Chicago Dogs scored early and often to take down the Gary SouthShore RailCats, 11-3. The Dogs plated two runs in the first and another two in the second to take a 4-1 lead. Three more runs in the fourth inning put the game out of reach. Michael Crouse had himself a day for Chicago, going 1-for-4, but scoring three runs including one on a homer. Three more Dogs' runs in the sixth inning added insult to injury as the RailCats offense couldn't keep up. Four RailCats pitchers saw action on Saturday with most of the damage being charged to Adam Heidenfelder who gave up seven earned runs across his four innings of work. Three unearned runs were scored off Ryan Campbell.

PRO BASKETBALL

Stefanovic, Spurs play Sunday: After a DNP, coaches decision in his first professional game on Firday, Crown Point graduate and former Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic will have his chance to impress San Antonio brass on Sunday. The Spurs Summer League squad will take on Golden State Warriors at 6:30 p.m. Stefanovic shot 38.8 percent from 3-point range and will hope his long-range shooting earns him a contract going forward.