Quigley to compete in 3-Point Contest

Elena Delle Donne, Allie Quigley, Clarissa Dos Santos (copy)

Sky guard Allie Quigley, middle, is a three-time WNBA 3-Point Contest champion.

 Kamil Krzaczynski, File, Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

Quigley to compete in 3-Point Contest: With the Chicago Sky playing host to for this weekend's WNBA All-Star festivities, the 3-Point Contest will feature a hometown player to root for. Allie Quigley will represent the Sky in Saturday's 3-Point Contest. It is the fifth time Quigley, a Chicago native, has competed in the contest. She's seeking her fourth win, the most all time. She'll take on the Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum, Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard, Washington Mystics’ Ariel Atkins and Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale. Quigley, a 3-point shooting specialist is hitting from long range at a 33.8 percent clip this season and has made 39.5 percent of the 3-point shots in her career. The 3-Point Contest kicks off on Saturday at 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo announces schedule: The Beacons soccer program announced its 2022 schedule on Thursday. Valparaiso will host nine regular season home games and an exhibition against Toledo on Aug. 12. The Beacons regular season will get underway Aug. 18 at Eastern Illinois and host their first home game of the regular season on Aug. 21 when Youngstown State visits Brown field. The Beacons are coming off a season in which they finished as the runners up in the Missouri Valley Conference. 20 players and nine starters will return from that runner up squad. This year's MVC Championship will get underway on Oct. 27 with the top eight teams in the conference and the Beacons with an opportunity to improve on their second-place finish a season ago.

People are also reading…

PRO GOLF

Svensson leads after Round 1: 

Adam Svensson had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead Thursday in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship. Playing through temperatures in the 90s at Keene Trace, the Canadian eagled the par-5 15th and eighth holes. The first eagle came after his lone bogey on No. 14, and the second — on a 31-foot putt — gave him the lead. Svennson's best finish this season was a tie for seventh at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal and Robin Roussel of France each shot 64. The Barbasol Championship is the European tour’s first co-sanctioned event in the U.S. and features 50 players from the European tour among 156 competitors. The winner will get the final spot next week in the British Open at St. Andrews. Gouveia is making his second PGA Tour start. Roussel eagled the par-5 11th in a bogey-free round that included six birdies.

— Associated Press

