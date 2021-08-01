Rafael Ortega's three homers not enough for Cubs in loss to Nationals

WASHINGTON — Rafael Ortega's three home runs on Sunday tied a Cubs franchise record, but weren't enough to ensure a win against Washington.

Yadiel Hernandez's solo shot in the ninth inning — his second homer of the day — gave the Nationals a 6-5 victory over the Cubs.

Washington took two of three in this series against Chicago following trade deadline selloffs that scattered many of the players who helped both teams win the World Series recently.

Ortega tied a franchise record for homers in a game, leading off with a shot to right-center before adding two-run blasts in the sixth and eighth. He was the first Cub with a three-homer game since Kris Bryant on May 17, 2019, also against the Nationals.

Ortega, batting leadoff, had four hits and drove in all five runs for the Cubs, who have lost five of six. Ortega hit four home runs in the final two games of the series after belting just five in his previous 191 career games.

"He's on fire," Cubs manager David Ross said. "He's been such a catalyst at the top for us since moving up there."

Ortega hit his first two home runs off Washington starter Erick Fedde, who had little other trouble in six innings. He allowed four hits while striking out eight.