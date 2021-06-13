RailCats beat Sioux City, win series

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Van Marter, Heidenfelder spark RailCats' win: Tyler Van Marter hit a three-run homer off the left-field foul pole and Adam Heidenfelder pitched one-run ball over six innings as the RailCats beat the Sioux City Explorers 4-2 Sunday at U.S. Steel Yard. Heidenfelder (4-0) struck out seven in his first start of the season as Gary (13-12) won the series 2-1 to finish a 3-3 homestand. Daniel Lingua had two hits for Gary, which was coming off a 6-5, 15-inning win on Saturday night. That game lasted 5 hours, 48 minutes and was delayed by rain 52 minutes at the start. Alec Olund's third hit of the game, a walk-off single scoring Michael Woodworth, won it for the RailCats.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Ferry, Oilmen roll by Panthers: Jacob Ferry went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs as the Northwest Indiana Oilmen downed the Crestwood Panthers 13-3 at Old-Timers Park in Lansing. Christian Williams added three hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Oilmen (4-4), while Zamaurion Hatcher had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Jacob Bimbi struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.
AUTO RACING
O'Ward wins IndyCar race: Pato O'Ward closed an emotional weekend for Arrow McLaren SP by becoming IndyCar's first repeat winner of the season with a victory in Detroit dedicated to his injured teammate. Felix Rosenqvist was injured in a violent crash in the first race of the doubleheader weekend and hospitalized overnight. O'Ward called his teammate Sunday morning and promised to win the second race for him. O'Ward beat pole sitter Josef Newgarden by 6.7595 seconds and took a one point lead over Alex Palou in the championship standings.
Force extends NHRA wins record: John Force raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year and record 153rd overall, beating teammate Robert Hight on Sunday in the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, New Hampshire. The 72-year-old Force had a 3.972-second run at 327.51 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel and Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock.
PRO GOLF
Higgo earns first victory: Garrick Higgo won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in Ridgeland, South Carolina, for his first PGA Tour victory in his second career event when leader Chesson Hadley blew a two-shot lead with bogeys on his final three holes. Higgo, the 22-year-old left-hander from South Africa, shot a 3-under 68 and finished at 11 under.
Kelly defends Champions title: Jerry Kelly successfully defended his title in his hometown American Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin, closing with a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory over Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez. The 54-year-old Kelly finished at 14-under 202 at University Ridge for his eighth PGA Tour Champions victory.
AROUND THE HORN
The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Jerome Baker have agreed on a three-year, $39 million contract extension, agent Drew Rosenhaus said. Baker led the Dolphins in tackles in each of the past two seasons — 126 in 2019, 112 last season — and had a career-best seven sacks in 2020. ... Teenager Kaylee McKeown says the death of her father 10 months ago inspired her to break the women's 100-meter backstroke world record at the Australian Olympic trials. McKeown, 19, had a time of 57.45 seconds to improve on the previous mark of 57.57 set by American Regan Smith in 2019.