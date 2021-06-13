RailCats beat Sioux City, win series

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Van Marter, Heidenfelder spark RailCats' win: Tyler Van Marter hit a three-run homer off the left-field foul pole and Adam Heidenfelder pitched one-run ball over six innings as the RailCats beat the Sioux City Explorers 4-2 Sunday at U.S. Steel Yard. Heidenfelder (4-0) struck out seven in his first start of the season as Gary (13-12) won the series 2-1 to finish a 3-3 homestand. Daniel Lingua had two hits for Gary, which was coming off a 6-5, 15-inning win on Saturday night. That game lasted 5 hours, 48 minutes and was delayed by rain 52 minutes at the start. Alec Olund's third hit of the game, a walk-off single scoring Michael Woodworth, won it for the RailCats.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Ferry, Oilmen roll by Panthers: Jacob Ferry went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs as the Northwest Indiana Oilmen downed the Crestwood Panthers 13-3 at Old-Timers Park in Lansing. Christian Williams added three hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Oilmen (4-4), while Zamaurion Hatcher had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Jacob Bimbi struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

