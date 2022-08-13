RailCats blank Milkmen, 6-0, on Saturday

PRO BASEBALL

Gary blanks Milkmen: The RailCats pitching stole the show on Saturday afternoon. Gary's pitching staff combined for a seven-hit shutout to top Milwaukee 6-0. Chris Erwin did a bulk of the work for the RailCats, pitching seven innings of five-hit ball with no walks and seven strikeouts. Erwin left the game with a 2-0 lead. The RailCats bats only made things easier, tallying four more runs. Tom Walraven extended Gary's lead with a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

RailCats set run-scoring record: On Friday night, the Gary SouthShore RailCats put on a show. Gary opened its series against the Milwaukee Milkmen by tallying 24 runs in its 24-7 victory. The offensive outburst marked a franchise single-game record. It was the Milkmen who struck first, however. Milwaukee plated five runs in the game's opening frame. A pair of solo home runs by Tom Walraven and Sam Abbott in the first and second innings respectively cut into the deficit. By the end of the fifth inning the RailCats had cut the lead to 6-4. Seven runs in the sixth inning set the stage for what was to come. Another four runs extended the lead further. When all was said and done, Gary had scored 24 times.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Notre Dame loses key WR: Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee. Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3. The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to start at slot receiver for the Fighting Irish, was injured during Friday's practice. Davis missed the final month of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, but was still third on the team in yards receiving with 386 on 27 catches. The loss is a hit to an already thin position for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has only five scholarship receivers left on the roster and only Braden Lenzy and Lorenzo Styles caught more than 20 passes last season. Buchner played in 10 games last season, mostly as a backup, and threw for 298 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He also ran for 336 yards and three scores.

— Associated Press

Valpo get 9 on preseason All-PFL: Valparaiso saw three players named to the preseason All-Pioneer Football League First Team on Saturday. Kicker Brian Bartholomew, punt returner Josh Becton and kick returner Chuck Maxwell all made the squad. O-lineman Aaron Byrd and linebacker Evan Annis were named to the second team. Wideout Braden Contreras, o-lineman Drew Parrish, d-lineman Kurt Kessen and defensive back Keyon Turner rounded out the third team.