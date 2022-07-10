RailCats drop slugfest to Chicago Dogs

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats' comeback falls short: The Gary SouthShore RailCats rallied for four runs in the eighth inning and five more in the ninth before falling 16-12 to the Chicago Dogs Sunday at U.S. Steel Yard. Michael Cruz homered for the RailCats, scored twice and drove in three runs. Daniel Lingua was 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI for Gary (21-32), which has lost five straight and 11 of 12. Jesus Marriaga was 1 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs.

WRESTLING

Region native Vega member of Team USA staff: Purdue assistant wrestling coach Leroy Vega, a former Portage star who later coached at his alma mater and Calumet College, served as an assistant over the weekend for Team USA at the U20 2022 Pan American Freestyle Championships in Oaxtepec, Mexico. Vega was a two-time placer at the world championships and a three-time All-American at Minnesota.

PRO GOLF

Kelly wins Senior Players again: Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship for the second time in three years Sunday, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes in Akron, Ohio. Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone’s South Course. Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The 55-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin, has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, after winning three times on the PGA Tour. The 55-year-old Stricker, also from Madison, matched Kelly with a closing 68.

Romo edges Mulder in celebrity tourney: Tony Romo won the American Century Championship for the third time, beating former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder, a South Holland native, and Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Sunday in Stateline, Nevada. Romo also birdied the par-5 18th in regulation to earn three points and match Mulder and Pavelski with 62 points at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring system event. Mulder won three straight times from 2015-17.