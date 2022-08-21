RailCats fall in pitchers' duel

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats lose pitchers' duel: The RailCats got just the performance they needed out of starting pitcher John Sheaks on Sunday. The only problem for Gary was that the Lake Country Dock Hounds got an equally impressive performance out of their starter. Sheaks pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings with four hits before being lifted. He left with a lead thanks to an LG Castillo solo home run in the first. The RailCats couldn't hold on, however, as they surrendered the lead in the bottom of the eighth. That was all Lake Country needed as they put Gary away in the ninth for the series-clinching win.

COLLEGE SPORTS

ISU athletes die in crash: Indiana State University announced Sunday that three students died in a single-vehicle accident. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players. A release from the university's athletics department said five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including several football players. Police were working to identify the three who died. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. It was on fire when deputies arrived. Two passengers were able to be freed from the vehicle and were being treated for serious injuries, Plasse said. The driver and two other passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. University President Deborah J. Curtis called the crash “a terrible tragedy.” Riley is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the university’s Terre Haute campus.

— Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

Haslem returns to Heat: The Miami Heat center will be back in black this fall when the NBA season tips off for what will be his 20th season in the league. Haslem, 42, announced the decision on Sunday. The center's contract is a one-year deal worth $2.9 million. He saw action in 13 games last season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds. The Heat view the big man as a valuable veteran presence as he hasn't seen regular playing time in the past six seasons.