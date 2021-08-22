RailCats fall to Chicago Dogs in extra innings.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats fall in extra innings: Johnny Adams' infield single with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Chicago Dogs past the RailCats 2-1 Sunday afternoon at U.S. Steel Yard. Gary starter John Sheaks pitched seven shutout innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out eight. Michael Woodworth and Billy Cooke each had two hits for the RailCats (33-54), who were eliminated from playoff contention with Saturday's loss to the Dogs.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo drops home opener: Ball State's Emily Simmons scored on a rebound in the 42nd minute to break a tie and help lift Ball State past Valparaiso 3-1 Sunday at Brown Field. Kelsie James scored for Valpo in the 19th minute to forge a 1-1 tie. Goalkeeper Nikki Coryell had four saves for Valpo (0-2-0).
PRO GOLF
Nordqvist takes Women's British Open: Anna Nordqvist stayed out of trouble to make a routine par at the last and win the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie, Scotland, for her third major title. For playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen, her 72nd hole of the tournament could hardly have been more difficult. The Scandinavians were tied for the lead at 12-under as they made their way down the No. 18 at Carnoustie. After Nordqvist landed her approach from the middle of the fairway safely on the green and 25 feet from the pin, Koerstz Madsen turned away in disgust as she pushed her shot from the light rough on the left into a horseshoe-shaped greenside bunker on the right. Facing a plugged ball and a downhill lie at the back of the bunker, Koerstz Madsen shanked a shot that flew sideways and almost out-of-bounds at the back of the green. The Danish player’s chip from straggly rough fell short and left of the cup, leaving Nordqvist with two putts for the title. The second was a tap-in from a couple of inches, securing a one-shot victory. Nordqvist closed with a 3-under 69. Lizette Salas (69), 2018 champion Georgia Hall (67) and Madelene Sagstrom (68) tied for second, with a double bogey at the last dropping Koerstz Madsen (71) into a tie for fifth with Minjee Lee (66). By adding the Women’s Open to her victories at the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, the 34-year-old Swede became just the third European woman — after Annika Sorenstam and Laura Davies — to have won three or more majors. She earned $870,000 from the $5.8 million purse, the largest in women’s golf.
Pampling prevails in Champions: Rod Pampling won the Boeing Classic at Snoqualmie, Washington, for his first PGA Tour Champions victory when Jim Furyk and Woody Austin failed to get up-and-down for birdie from greenside bunkers on the par-5 18th. Pampling, playing five groups ahead of Furyk and Austin at Snoqualmie Ridge, shot a 6-under 66 to finish at 12-under 204. The 51-year-old Australian won three times on the PGA Tour, the last in 2017 in Las Vegas, and has two PGA Tour of Australasia wins. Furyk dropped a stroke back with a bogey on the par-3 17th after hitting well short of the green and chipping 8 feet past. He hit left into a greenside bunker on 18, sent his third across the green nearly to the fringe and missed a 20-footer. Austin, the second-round leader, took two to get out of a right-side bunker and made a bogey to drop to 10 under. Furyk had a 70 to tie for second with Tim Herron (67) and Billy Mayfair (69). Austin’s closing 72 left him tied for fifth with Alex Cejka (66).
PRO TENNIS
Barty, Zverev win titles: Ash Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo. Both are in fine form heading into the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Monday in New York. The top-ranked Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western & Southern Open final Sunday in Mason, Ohio. Zverev, too, had a relatively easy time in the Cincinnati final, winning the first four games en route to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev. The match lasted 58 minutes, a welcome result for Zverev after a grueling three-set semifinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday.
AUTO RACING
Torrence takes NHRA title in Minnesota: Steve Torrence won at Brainerd (Minnesota) International Raceway on Sunday, giving him a least one victory at every track on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series circuit. The points leader and three-time defending Top Fuel champion drove to his seventh victory of the year and 47th overall, beating Clay Millican in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals with a 3.712-second run at 323.74 mph. Matt Hagan won in Funny Car, beating Cruz Pedregon with a 3.923 at 327.98 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second victory of the season and 38th overall.
PRO HOCKEY
Rangers great Gilbert dies at 80: Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, had died. He was 80. Gilbert's family confirmed the death to Rangers on Sunday. The team didn't provide details. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Gilbert — one of the greatest Rangers to ever play for our organization and one of the greatest ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had,” Rangers owner James Dolan said in a statement. “While his on-ice achievements rightly made him a Hall of Famer, it was his love for the Rangers and the people of New York that endeared him to generations of fans and forever earned him the title, ‘Mr. Ranger.’" From Montreal, Gilbert spent his entire 18-year NHL career with the Rangers — a career that was nearly derailed In 1960 when he broke a vertebra in his back after slipping on garbage on the ice while playing for Guelph in the junior Ontario Hockey Association. Gilbert recovered and ended up with 406 goals and 615 assists in 1,065 regular-season games and 34 goals and 33 assists in 79 playoff games. He holds Rangers records for goals and points. In 1972, he had a goal and three assists in six games for Canada in its historic eight-game victory of the Soviet Union in the Summit Series.