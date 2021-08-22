RailCats fall to Chicago Dogs in extra innings.

Nordqvist takes Women's British Open: Anna Nordqvist stayed out of trouble to make a routine par at the last and win the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie, Scotland, for her third major title. For playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen, her 72nd hole of the tournament could hardly have been more difficult. The Scandinavians were tied for the lead at 12-under as they made their way down the No. 18 at Carnoustie. After Nordqvist landed her approach from the middle of the fairway safely on the green and 25 feet from the pin, Koerstz Madsen turned away in disgust as she pushed her shot from the light rough on the left into a horseshoe-shaped greenside bunker on the right. Facing a plugged ball and a downhill lie at the back of the bunker, Koerstz Madsen shanked a shot that flew sideways and almost out-of-bounds at the back of the green. The Danish player’s chip from straggly rough fell short and left of the cup, leaving Nordqvist with two putts for the title. The second was a tap-in from a couple of inches, securing a one-shot victory. Nordqvist closed with a 3-under 69. Lizette Salas (69), 2018 champion Georgia Hall (67) and Madelene Sagstrom (68) tied for second, with a double bogey at the last dropping Koerstz Madsen (71) into a tie for fifth with Minjee Lee (66). By adding the Women’s Open to her victories at the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, the 34-year-old Swede became just the third European woman — after Annika Sorenstam and Laura Davies — to have won three or more majors. She earned $870,000 from the $5.8 million purse, the largest in women’s golf.