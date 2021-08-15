RailCats fall to Lincoln despite John Sheaks' brilliant start

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats drop series finale: RailCats starter John Sheaks was perfect through six innings, but the Lincoln SaltDogs rallied for a 2-0 home win over Gary Sunday afternoon to capture the three-game series 2-1. The Saltdogs won 7-6 Saturday night on Yanio Perez's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. Tom Walraven was 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs for Gary.
PRO BASKETBALL
Sky holds off Storm: Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 87-85 in overtime. Diamond DeShields added 13 points and Candace Parker had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Chicago (11-10). Jewell Loyd led Seattle (16-6) with a season-high 26 points, but missed a good look at a potential tying layup as time expired. Ezi Magbegor had a career-best 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Seattle played without 2020 Finals MVP Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, with both resting after helping the U.S. team to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and then leading the Storm to a 79-57 victory over the Connecticut Sun in the Commissioner’s Cup title game Thursday night in Phoenix.
Haslem re-signs with Heat: Udonis Haslem is officially back with the Miami Heat. Haslem signed another contract — the 10th of his career — with the Heat, assuring that he will return for a 19th season with Miami. It is a one-year deal worth about $2.8 million. The 41-year-old would become only the fifth player to spend an entire career spanning at least 19 years with one franchise. Dirk Nowitzki spent all 21 of his NBA seasons with Dallas, Kobe Bryant spent 20 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan spent 19 with San Antonio and John Stockton spent 19 with Utah.
PRO SOCCER
Fire blanks Crew: Luka Stojanovic scored for the third time in the last two games and the Chicago Fire beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 in Chicago. Brian Gutierrez had his shot in the area deflected but it went directly to Stojanovic, who turned and scored in the 77th minute. Stojanovic had his first multi-goal game in MLS in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls last week. Chicago (5-9-5) has won back-to-back games and is unbeaten in its last four. The Crew (6-7-6) have lost four games in a row, conceding 12 goals over that span. Columbus allowed just 21 goals all last season.
GOLF
Piot wins U.S. Amateur: Facing his largest deficit of the week and running out of time, James Piot won four straight holes to start the back nine at Oakmont and went on to win the U.S. Amateur over Austin Greaser in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Piot closed out his 2-and-1 victory by going bunker-to-bunker on the reachable par-4 17th hole and saving par with a 20-foot putt. Greaser, who was 3 up at the turn, had an 8-foot birdie putt to extend the match. It spun off the left lip.
O'Toole earns first LPGA victory: Ryann O’Toole won her first LPGA Tour title in her 228th start, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Dumbarnie Links for a three-shot victory in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Ope in Fife, Scotland.
Barron claims PGA Champions win: Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory in the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta. The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows.