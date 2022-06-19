RailCats fall to RedHawks in series finale

PRO BASEBALL

Abbott homers in Gary loss: Sam Abbott hit a solo homer and Tom Walraven was 2 for 4, but the Gary South Shore RailCats lost 4-3 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Sunday at U.S. Steel Yard. The RedHawks (23-10), who have the American Association's best record and lead the West Division, won two of three games in the series. The RailCats are 16-19.

PRO BASKETBALL

Fever rally to beat Sky: NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 26 points — including a go-ahead three-point play in the closing seconds — to help the Indiana Fever erase a 15-point second-half deficit and beat the Chicago Sky 89-87 Sunday in Indianapolis. Kahleah Copper made 8 of 13 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with a career-high 28 points for the Sky (10-5). Courtney Vandersloot added 13 points and seven assists and Emma Meesseman had 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Chicago’s Candace Parker missed her second consecutive game due to an knee injury.

SWIMMING

Governing body effectively bans trans women: World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events. FINA members at the organization’s extraordinary general congress voted 71.5% in favor of its new “gender inclusion policy” that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. James Pearce is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam. He said that it is not about encouraging athletes to transition by 12, but that scientists are saying transitioning after puberty gives transgender women an unfair advantage.

Three Americans win gold: Torri Huske, Caeleb Dressel and Alex Walsh have all won golds for the United States on the second day of racing at the world swimming championships in Budapest, Hungary. Only Nicolò Martinenghi prevented an American clean sweep as the 22-year-old claimed Italy’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Huske improved on her own American record in the women’s 100 butterfly. Dressel was half a second off the world record as he took gold in the men's 50 butterfly with 22.57 seconds. Walsh clocked 2:07.13 in the women’s 200 medley, the fifth-fastest time ever posted. Her 16-year-old teammate Leah Hayes set a junior world record to finish third.

PRO GOLF

Kupcho wins LPGA title in playoff: After missing a 2-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff, Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic in Belmont, Michigan, on Sunday when Leona Maguire’s 3-foot birdie try lipped out on the second extra hole. Kupcho closed with a 1-under 71 to match playing partner Nelly Korda and Maguire at 18-under 270 at Blythefield Country Club. Maguire finished with a 65. Korda, the winner last year, had a 72 after taking a one-stroke lead over Kupcho into the final round. Korda dropped out of the playoff with a three-putt par on first extra trip down the par-5 18th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.