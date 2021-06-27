RailCats fall to Sioux Falls; Nolan Clenney transferred to Mets

RailCats fall; Mets add Clenney: The RailCats dropped the finale of their three-game series in Sioux Falls on Sunday, losing 12-8 to the Canaries. Zach Welz drove in three runs for Gary (17-20), which did win the series 2-1. Alec Olund and Jackson Smith added two RBIs each, while Tommy McCarthy had three hits, one more than Daniel Lingua and Smith. Earlier in the day, the RailCats transferred the contract of reliever Nolan Clenney to the New York Mets. Clenney was 1-0 with two saves in 11 games, striking out 26 and walking three in 20 1/3 innings. He's the third Gary pitcher to move on to affiliated ball this season along with David Griffin (Mets) and Adam Heidenfelder (Cubs).

Korda takes Women's PGA, rises to No. 1: Nelly Korda powered her way to her first major championship with a performance worthy of her new status as the No. 1 player in women’s golf. Korda nearly holed out with a 7-wood from 243 yards for a tap-in eagle, and the 22-year-old American seized control with another eagle that sent her to victory in KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Johns Creek, Georgia. She finished with a 15-foot par putt for a 4-under 68, giving her a three-shot victory over Lizette Salas at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Korda won for the second straight week on the LPGA Tour — her third this year — and it was enough to become the first American at No. 1 in the women’s world ranking since Stacy Lewis in 2014. Jin Young Ko had held the No. 1 spot for nearly two years.