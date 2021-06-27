RailCats fall to Sioux Falls; Nolan Clenney transferred to Mets

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats fall; Mets add Clenney: The RailCats dropped the finale of their three-game series in Sioux Falls on Sunday, losing 12-8 to the Canaries. Zach Welz drove in three runs for Gary (17-20), which did win the series 2-1. Alec Olund and Jackson Smith added two RBIs each, while Tommy McCarthy had three hits, one more than Daniel Lingua and Smith. Earlier in the day, the RailCats transferred the contract of reliever Nolan Clenney to the New York Mets. Clenney was 1-0 with two saves in 11 games, striking out 26 and walking three in 20 1/3 innings. He's the third Gary pitcher to move on to affiliated ball this season along with David Griffin (Mets) and Adam Heidenfelder (Cubs).
PRO GOLF
Korda takes Women's PGA, rises to No. 1: Nelly Korda powered her way to her first major championship with a performance worthy of her new status as the No. 1 player in women’s golf. Korda nearly holed out with a 7-wood from 243 yards for a tap-in eagle, and the 22-year-old American seized control with another eagle that sent her to victory in KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Johns Creek, Georgia. She finished with a 15-foot par putt for a 4-under 68, giving her a three-shot victory over Lizette Salas at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Korda won for the second straight week on the LPGA Tour — her third this year — and it was enough to become the first American at No. 1 in the women’s world ranking since Stacy Lewis in 2014. Jin Young Ko had held the No. 1 spot for nearly two years.
English prevails in marathon playoff: Harris English birdied the eighth hole of sudden death to win the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, beating Kramer Hickok after both birdied the final hole of regulation to force the playoff. It matched the second-longest sudden-death playoff in PGA Tour history. English shot a 5-under 65 to finish at 13 under, then made a 5-foot putt on the seventh trip down the 18th hole of the day. Hickok missed a 36-foot birdie putt on the final hole. It was the second win this year and the fourth career victory for English, who finished third at the U.S. Open last week — and fourth in the pandemic-delayed U.S. Open in September.
Stricker wins Senior Players title: Steve Stricker won the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship at Firestone in Akron, Ohio, for his second victory of the year and third major title. Eight strokes ahead in the third round and four in front entering the final round, Stricker closed with an even-par 70 for a six-stroke victory over defending champion Jerry Kelly. Stricker finished at 7-under 273 on the South Course. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain opened with a 63, shot 68 in the second round and 72 in the third.
TRACK AND FIELD
Extreme heat delays Olympic Trials: The U.S. track and field trials came to a halt in Eugene, Oregon, with temperatures reaching 108 degrees. One athlete, heptathlete Taliyah Brooks, was carted off the field in a wheelchair but was “OK,” her agent told The Associated Press. Fans were filing into the stadium for the headline events of the final day of Olympic qualifying when, at around 3 p.m., the track announcer came onto the PA system and said action was being suspended due to extreme heat. The program was scheduled to resume at 8:30 p.m. PDT. Earlier, JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump, contested under cloudless skies in 105-degree temperatures.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Sky's seven-game win streak snapped: DeWanna Bonner hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Brionna Jones added 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun cruised to a 74-58 home win over Chicago on Sunday in a Commissioner's Cup game, snapping the Sky's seven-game win streak. Jasmine Thomas had 18 points and three steals and Beatrice Mompremier grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds for Connecticut (10-5). Allie Quigley and Khaleah Copper scored 11 points apiece to lead Chicago (9-8).