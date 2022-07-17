RailCats fall to Winnipeg

PRO BASEBALL

Gary shut out by Goldeyes: Five Winnipeg pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Goldeyes beat the visiting Gary SouthShore RailCats 4-0 on Sunday to split the four-game American Association series. Thomas Greely was 1 for 2 with a walk for Gary (23-34), which is off Monday and opens a home series against the Cleburne Railroaders at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

PRO BASKETBALL

Fever lose ninth straight: Breanna Stewart scored 25 points, Jewell Loyd and Tina Charles added 15 points apiece and the host Seattle Storm beat Indiana 81-65 Sunday to extend the Fever’s losing streak to nine games. Seattle (17-8) is a half-game behind the Las Vegas Aces (18-7) and two games back of the WNBA-leading and defending champion Chicago Sky (19-6). NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (5-22) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Emma Cannon scored a career-high 14 points and Queen Egbo added 13. The Fever have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Blazers win NBA summer league title: Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks Sunday in the NBA summer league championship in Las Vegas. It marked the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and its second title since. The Trail Blazers had three players in double figures and got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Trendon Watford finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Portland and was a unanimous choice for game MVP honors.

Pacers fall to Suns: Louis King hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Tyson Carter scored 12 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Indiana Pacers 84-69 in NBA summer league action. Kameron Taylor and Ish Wainwright added 11 points apiece for the Suns. David DiLeo, Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Kendall Brown each scored eight points for Indiana.