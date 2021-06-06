RailCats' four-game winning streak snapped by Chicago

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats fall to Chicago: The Chicago Dogs shut out the Gary RailCats over the final eight innings to earn a 6-1 win Sunday in Rosemont. Tyler Van Marter was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Gary (10-9), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. After an off day Monday, the RailCats return home to open a three-game series Tuesday against the Kansas City Monarchs.

PRO FOOTBALL

Falcons trade Jones to Titans: The Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and a sixth-round draft pick in 2023 to the Tennessee Titans for a second-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick in 2024.

PRO GOLF

Teen captures U.S. Women's Open: Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Nasa Hataoka in Sam Francisco and become the second teenager to win the U.S. Women’s Open after Lexi Thompson collapsed down the stretch. Saso overcame back-to-back double bogeys early in the round to make the playoff. She then won it with a 10-foot putt on the ninth hole to become the first player from the Philippines to win a golf major.