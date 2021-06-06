RailCats' four-game winning streak snapped by Chicago

PRO BASEBALL
RailCats fall to Chicago: The Chicago Dogs shut out the Gary RailCats over the final eight innings to earn a 6-1 win Sunday in Rosemont. Tyler Van Marter was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Gary (10-9), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. After an off day Monday, the RailCats return home to open a three-game series Tuesday against the Kansas City Monarchs.
PRO FOOTBALL
Falcons trade Jones to Titans: The Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and a sixth-round draft pick in 2023 to the Tennessee Titans for a second-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick in 2024.
PRO GOLF
Teen captures U.S. Women's Open: Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Nasa Hataoka in Sam Francisco and become the second teenager to win the U.S. Women’s Open after Lexi Thompson collapsed down the stretch. Saso overcame back-to-back double bogeys early in the round to make the playoff. She then won it with a 10-foot putt on the ninth hole to become the first player from the Philippines to win a golf major.
Cantlay wins Memorial: Patrick Cantlay delivered a clutch birdie late in the round and a 12-foot par putt in a playoff to win the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, on a Sunday filled with drama, a little rain and no Jon Rahm. Cantlay closed with a 1-under 71 and won the Memorial for the second time in three years. A day earlier, Cantlay walked off the 18th green six shots behind Rahm. But Rahm tested positive for the coronavirus — he had been in the contact tracing protocol — and was withdrawn from the tournament.
Ames prevails in Champions: Stephen Ames won the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa, for his second PGA Tour Champions title, taking advantage of Tim Herron’s final-round collapse. Seven strokes behind Herron entering the round, Ames shot a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over fellow Canadian Mike Weir.
GYMNASTICS
Biles wins seventh U.S. title: Simone Biles warmed up for next month's Olympics by claiming her seventh U.S. title in Fort Worth, Texas with a score of 119.650, nearly five points better than runner-up Sunisa Lee and good friend and teammate Jordan Chiles.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Notre Dame advances to super regional: No. 10 national seed Notre Dame used a third straight monster offensive performance to beat Central Michigan 14-2 in South Bend and win their NCAA regional. Niko Kavadas hit his fifth homer of the regional to lead the Irish to the super regionals for the first time since 2002, also the last time they reached the CWS.