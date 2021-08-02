RailCats' Jack Alkire named American Association Pitcher of the Week

PRO BASEBALL
RailCats' Alkire earns league honor: RailCats right-hander Jack Alkire was named the American Association Pitcher of the Week after pitching a complete game against the Cleburne Railroaders. In the first complete game of his pro career, Alkire struck out a career-high 10 and walked a season-low one while allowing three hits. The 24-year-old is 4-5 with a 4.76 ERA over 68 innings in 12 games this season.
GIRLS GOLF
Skibinski, LaPorte open with wins: Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski fired a 67 to earn medalist honors and LaPorte shot a 296 to capture the team title as the 2021-22 prep sports season opened with the LaPorte County Meet on Monday. The Slicers had three of the top five finishers, with Jayme Noll and Kamryn Kubik sharing runner-up honors at 71, and Molly Menne (74) finishing fifth. Jaiden Winters (72) took fourth for New Prairie, which was second at 345. Michigan City (359), Marquette (415) and South Central (427) rounded out the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Loss of Texas, Oklahoma could cost Big 12: The Big 12 Conference could see the value of its television deal cut in half once Texas and Oklahoma bolt for the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Monday at a hearing of Texas lawmakers. A committee of Texas senators heard testimony from university leaders at Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech on the monetary and academic losses that conference realignment would mean for the Big 12 and its members once Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC in 2025. University of Texas at Austin President Jay Hartzell testified that the path to making the switch became clear “into the summer,” and that UT told Bowlsby that in a call following news of the move. Hartzell said the school would "continue to honor all agreements. ... Up until the moment you hit send on the decision, you are always thinking, ‘Is this the right thing for the University of Texas at Austin?’” Bowlsby has been highly critical of both Texas and Oklahoma, accusing them of plotting for months to leave the 10-member league for the powerful SEC. He also accused ESPN of working behind the scenes to gut the Big 12, even sending a cease-and-desist letter that the cable giant refuted, but backed off that stance Monday: “We have agreed to not escalate this publicly. It’s in neither party’s best interest to do so.”
PRO BASKETBALL
Free agency sparks flurry of moves: Point guards were the immediate focus when the NBA’s free agency window opened, with Kyle Lowry headed to the Miami Heat and Chris Paul and Mike Conley landing lucrative deals to remain with their current teams. A person with knowledge of Lowry's deal said he would be signing a three-year contract worth nearly $30 million annually in what will become a sign-and-trade that sends Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa from Miami to Toronto. Paul agreed to a contract to remain with the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns, another person with knowledge of that deal said. It would be worth nearly $120 million if all four years are completed and would push Paul’s career earnings past the $400 million mark. Conley agreed to a $73 million, four-year deal to remain with the Utah Jazz. Conley confirmed the signing on Twitter; a person confirmed the terms to AP. In other deals confirmed to AP: The Bucks are keeping Bobby Portis for next season, with a player option for 2022-23 and the Indiana Pacers agreed to a four-year deal to keep point guard T.J. McConnell, with ESPN reporting that deal would be worth roughly $9 million annually.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saban's deal worth $84 million: Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that's worth at least $84.8 million. The university released details Monday of Saban's previously announced deal, after the board of trustees' compensation committee formally approved it. Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. That includes a $275,000 base salary and $8.425 million in personal service, or talent, fees. Saban, who turns 70 on Oct. 31, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million. His pay, not counting bonuses, in 2028-29 would be $11.5 million.