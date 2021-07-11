RailCats outlast Goldeyes in 12 innings, win series

RailCats edge Goldeyes, win series: Daniel Lingua scored on a dropped third strike with two out in the top of the 12th inning Sunday, lifting the RailCats to a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes in Jackson, Tennessee. Tasker Strobel (1-2) pitched four innings of shutout relief for the win, allowing one hit, as Gary won the three-game series 2-1. Jacob Talamante was 2 for 6 with an RBI for the RailCats (22-27), Ryan Cash and Raymond Jones had three hits each and Jackson Smith hit a solo homer.

Pirates draft Louisville's Davis at No. 1: The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis and the Texas Rangers grabbed Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter with the first two picks of Sunday night's draft, the first held as part of All-Star weekend. Davis has big power and an even bigger arm, throwing out 46% of would-be basestealers to become a finalist for the Buster Posey Award as college baseball's best defensive catcher. He batted .370 and led the Cardinals with 15 homers, and his .482 on-base percentage was best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Rangers grabbed Leiter with the second pick, taking a right-hander with a mid-90s fastball and two overpowering breaking pitches. He was 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA with the Commodores, including a no-hitter against South Carolina, and struck out 179 in 110 innings. The Cubs took Kansas State left-hander Jordan Wicks 21st overall, and the White Sox selected Southridge High School shortstop Colson Montgomery 22nd. After MLB slimmed the draft from 40 rounds to five last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will go 20 rounds spread over three days. The draft opened Sunday night with the first 36 selections on tap.