RailCats outlast Goldeyes in 12 innings, win series

PRO BASEBALL
RailCats edge Goldeyes, win series: Daniel Lingua scored on a dropped third strike with two out in the top of the 12th inning Sunday, lifting the RailCats to a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes in Jackson, Tennessee. Tasker Strobel (1-2) pitched four innings of shutout relief for the win, allowing one hit, as Gary won the three-game series 2-1. Jacob Talamante was 2 for 6 with an RBI for the RailCats (22-27), Ryan Cash and Raymond Jones had three hits each and Jackson Smith hit a solo homer.
Pirates draft Louisville's Davis at No. 1: The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis and the Texas Rangers grabbed Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter with the first two picks of Sunday night's draft, the first held as part of All-Star weekend. Davis has big power and an even bigger arm, throwing out 46% of would-be basestealers to become a finalist for the Buster Posey Award as college baseball's best defensive catcher. He batted .370 and led the Cardinals with 15 homers, and his .482 on-base percentage was best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Rangers grabbed Leiter with the second pick, taking a right-hander with a mid-90s fastball and two overpowering breaking pitches. He was 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA with the Commodores, including a no-hitter against South Carolina, and struck out 179 in 110 innings. The Cubs took Kansas State left-hander Jordan Wicks 21st overall, and the White Sox selected Southridge High School shortstop Colson Montgomery 22nd. After MLB slimmed the draft from 40 rounds to five last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will go 20 rounds spread over three days. The draft opened Sunday night with the first 36 selections on tap.
Cubs' Davis 2 homers in Futures Game: Brennen Davis saw hitting in Coors Field's thin air as a fat opportunity, far different from his usual ballparks. "I'm currently playing in Knoxville, Tennessee," the Cubs' Double-A outfielder said. "It's noticeable." The 21-year-old homered twice and earned MVP of the National League's 8-3 victory over the American in the Futures Game. Cincinnati's José Barrero, Colorado's Michael Toglia and the Mets' Francisco Alvarez also went deep in the showcase of top young talent at Coors Field, at 5,186 feet the highest altitude in the major leagues. Monday night's Home Run Derby and Tuesday night's All-Star Game will follow. Top pitchers on display included Tampa Bay's Shane Baz, a 22-year-old right-hander expected to start for the U.S. at Olympics. He struck out two in a perfect second inning, throwing a fastball at up to 98.5 mph.
PRO GOLF
Furyk takes Senior Open: Jim Furyk recovered from a rough start in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha to hold off Retief Goosen and Mike Weir and win by three strokes. Making his debut in the event, Furyk closed with a 1-over 71 to become the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and Senior Open, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper and Gary Player. Furyk finished at 7-under 273 at Omaha Country Club. He won the U.S. Open in 2003 at Olympia Fields.
Lee wins Scottish Open in playoff: Min Woo Lee of Australia made a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win a three-way playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry at the Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland,for his second European Tour title. Lee closed with a 7-under 64 and was the first to finish at 18-under 268 at The Renaissance Club, which featured a 90-minute weather delay late in the final round. U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm was seventh, losing his No. 1 world ranking to Dustin Johnson.
Rain ends LPGA event early: Nasa Hataoka of Japan was declared the winner of the Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, when the final round was washed out by relentless, heavy rain. Hataoka had a six-shot lead over Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae. She won for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour. The LPGA said the forecast was not favorable for a Monday finish, and it didn’t help that Evian Championship — the fourth LPGA major of the year — is scheduled to start on Wednesday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
U.S. wins Under-19 title: The United States overcame a mammoth performance by 7-foot-2 Victor Wembanyama to beat France 83-81 in Riga, Latvia, and win the FIBA Under-19 World Cup. Wembanyama had 22 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks but fouled out with 2:42 to play. The Americans were led by 16 points apiece from Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Kenneth Lofton Jr. of Louisiana Tech. Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 incoming freshman at Gonzaga, added 10 points and five assists and was named MVP of the tournament.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Fever wins third straight: Teaira McCowan had 21 points and 14 rebounds to help the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 79-68 in College Park, Georgia. The Fever (4-16) won their third in a row after 12 straight losses. Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points, Danielle Robinson scored 12, Kelsey Mitchell 11 and Jessica Breland 10.