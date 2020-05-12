RailCats plan Virtual Opening Day experience on May 22

GARY — The hot dogs will be real, even if the baseball and fireworks aren't.
Though the coronavirus pandemic has put most of the sports world on hold, the Gary SouthShore RailCats aren't going to let the date of their scheduled home opener pass unnoticed.
The RailCats were supposed to start their season on the road May 19 in Sioux Falls before beginning their U.S. Steel Yard schedule on May 22 against Milwaukee.
The American Association now is targeting a July start date for a shortened season, but the RailCats are planning a Virtual Opening Day celebration on the original home opener date.
General manager Brian Flenner borrowed the idea from his former employer, the Akron RubberDucks. "In our world, plagiarism is a form of flattery," he joked.
"Fans want their sports, they want their content," Flenner said. "This will provide a little escape."
The event begins with a ballpark food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Steel Yard. On a first-come, first-served basis, fans can do curbside pickup of boxed lunches of hot dogs, chips, a cookie and bottled water.
Then at 7:10 p.m. comes the virtual part: a full gameday experience streaming live on the RailCats YouTube channel. There will be all the usual bells and whistles, from a ceremonial first pitch to video messages from RailCats players, the national anthem performed by a local singer and the night's highlight: a game between the RailCats and the Milwaukee Milkmen simulated on MLB The Show on PlayStation 4. There also will be virtual fireworks to sub for the real thing, which is a Friday night tradition at Steel Yard.
The game simulation will be coordinated by RailCats fan Andrew Dziezak. How that came about is a series of happy coincidences, according to Flenner.
"I'm a 50-year-old guy, I don't have a PlayStation 4," he said.
But when Flenner saw a Facebook post from Dziezak that he'd just gotten a PlayStation 4 along with MLB The Show, and was planning to play a game as the RailCats, everything fell neatly into place.
In fact, Dziezak literally will be playing in the game. The RailCats will sign him to an honorary, one-day contract and he'll be the team's starting pitcher in the simulation.
His teammates, and opponents, will be real-life players. Gary's Will Savage, who has been primarily an infielder in five minor-league seasons, will be in center field as he will be when manager Greg Tagert starts writing out real lineups.
Tagert loves the idea of playing this simulated game. He says Milwaukee Manager Anthony Barone also got into the spirit of the event by sending along a lineup.
"I think the fans will get a kick out of this," Tagert said. "I went ahead and took the liberty and put something together reflective of what fans will see on opening night."
The simulated game also will feature what fans will be hearing opening night and all season long — assuming, of course, there will be a season. That would be the play-by-play of first-year RailCats announcer Laura Hoover, a Chesterton native.
While baseball has been on pause, Hoover has been focusing on other tasks.
"A lot of my work has been editing and putting together content for the pregame stuff," she said. "I've been extremely eager to get back into broadcasting and actually calling games.
"(But) I know I have other responsibilities than sitting in front of a mic and talking every day."
But for one day at least, she'll get to do a little of that.
