RailCats shut down Canaries

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats win series finale: Chris Erwin and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter as the Gary SouthShore RailCats beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-1 Sunday at U.S. Steel Yard to avoid a three-game sweep. Erwin (2-3) gave up one run on five hits over six innings, striking out four and walking none. Sam Abbott and Thomas Greely each had two hits and scored a run for the RailCats (31-44), who have won six of nine.

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky set franchise wins mark: Candace Parker scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and tipped a pass to Emma Meesseman for a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to help the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 94-91 to set the franchise record for wins in a season. Courtney Vandersloot had 20 points, five assists and four steals for Chicago (25-8). Meesseman and Allie Quigley added 15 points apiece and Kahleah Copper scored 11. DeWanna Bonner converted a four-point play and then found Thomas for a layup to make it 89-all with 43.6 seconds to go but Parker, in the post, tipped a touch-pass out to Meesseman for a wide-open 3-pointer to make it 92-89 with 28.0 seconds remaining and the Sky led the rest of the way.

PRO GOLF

Kelly prevails in playoff: Jerry Kelly missed a chance to win in regulation and then made short work in the playoff with a 4-foot birdie putt to win the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta for his third title of the season on the PGA Tour Champions. Kelly closed with a 3-under 67 and won the playoff over John Huston, who shot 65 in one of his best chances to win in his 11 years on the 50-and-older circuit. The final round was so tight that five players finished one shot behind. Kirk Triplett, who had the lead going into the final round, had a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th to join Kelly and Huston at 9-under 201. But it lost speed and caught the edge of the cup. Triplett shot 69. U.S. Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington (66), Joe Durant (62), Dean Wilson (66) and Alex Cejka (66) also missed the playoff by one shot. Cejka was coming off a victory last week on the Legends Tour in Europe.