RailCats sign former Triple-A pitcher

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats add ex-Dodgers farmhand: The RailCats announced the signing of pitcher Edward Cuello, a 23-year-old right-hander who spent the past four seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and advanced as far as Triple-A. Cuello's best season was 2019, when he went 5-1 with four saves and a 2.56 ERA over 38 2/3 innings with Rookie level Ogden and Single-A Great Lakes.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

PNW drops doubleheader with No. 20 GVSU: The Pride dropped two games against No. 20 Grand Valley State on Tuesday. In game one, five first-inning runs proved the difference maker for the Lakers (21-9, 4-2 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference). After the rocky first inning, PNW (11-9, 0-5 GLIAC) outscored GVSU 7-5, eventually falling 10-7. Catcher Jack Gallagher went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. In the second game of the day, PNW mounted a rally in the ninth inning, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to three, but couldn't get any closer, losing 9-6. The Pride take the field next this weekend with a four-game series with Northwood.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Pride split with Davenport: Madison Roop pitched a complete game, four-hitter, allowing just one run to help PNW beat Davenport in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Jocey Gault powered the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI in the 4-1 victory. In game two, the Panthers (13-17, 5-7 GLIAC) unleashed a late-inning barrage, scoring two runs in the fifth and five runs in the sixth to take down the Pride (17-7, 7-3 GLIAC). PNW outfielder Allison Arnold went 3-for-6 on the afternoon with a walk and three runs scored.

