RailCats starter Trevor Lubking earns honor

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

RailCats' Lubking honored: RailCats left-hander Trevor Lubking has been named the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week. Lubking had 12 strikeouts over eight innings in a 7-2 win over Sioux Falls. He allowed an earned run, seven hits and a walk. Lubking struck out seven, including the side in the fifth inning, in the third thru sixth.

PRO FOOTBALL

Colts to play games at full capacity: The Colts will play this season's home games in front of crowds at full capacity after the local county health department approved the team’s plan Tuesday. The announcement means all 32 NFL teams intend to open the season in front of full houses this September. Team officials said in a release that most of last season's COVID-19 protections will be relaxed or eliminated, though specifics are expected to come later this summer. The team also said it will continue to be vigilant to kept fans safe and healthy. Last season, the Colts played in front of crowds of up to 12,500 in the 63,000-seat stadium. “We were fortunate to be able to host fans in 2020 through the pandemic, and those fans were as loud and proud as ever,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement.