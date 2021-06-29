RailCats starter Trevor Lubking earns honor

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats' Lubking honored: RailCats left-hander Trevor Lubking has been named the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week. Lubking had 12 strikeouts over eight innings in a 7-2 win over Sioux Falls. He allowed an earned run, seven hits and a walk. Lubking struck out seven, including the side in the fifth inning, in the third thru sixth.
PRO FOOTBALL
Colts to play games at full capacity: The Colts will play this season's home games in front of crowds at full capacity after the local county health department approved the team’s plan Tuesday. The announcement means all 32 NFL teams intend to open the season in front of full houses this September. Team officials said in a release that most of last season's COVID-19 protections will be relaxed or eliminated, though specifics are expected to come later this summer. The team also said it will continue to be vigilant to kept fans safe and healthy. Last season, the Colts played in front of crowds of up to 12,500 in the 63,000-seat stadium. “We were fortunate to be able to host fans in 2020 through the pandemic, and those fans were as loud and proud as ever,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Vernon commits to Notre Dame: Notre Dame is off to an absolutely blazing start to the 2023 class after landing a commitment from five-star defensive end Brenan Vernon, according to Irish Breakdown. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound end from Mentor (Ohio) High School ranks as the nation's No. 9 overall prospect by Rivals and he's a five-star recruit and the No. 18 overall player, according to 247Sports.
PRO SOCCER
England sheds agonizing history: As the Wembley Stadium announcer roared the final score — “England 2, Germany 0" — Gareth Southgate's vision was momentarily diverted from his victorious players to the big screen. Shown beaming from the VIP seats, reveling in England's passage to the European Championship quarterfinals, were David Beckham and Ed Sheeran. Prince William, wife Kate and 7-year-old Prince George were also there celebrating, as fans just like their subjects rather than royalty. But it was the sight of David Seaman that caught Southgate's eyes and made him pause, to think back — in one of his greatest moments as England coach — to the pain of 25 years ago. It was Southgate's penalty miss at the old Wembley that denied an England side with Seaman in goal the chance to reach the Euro ’96 final.
Ukraine scores late in extra time, beats Sweden: Ukraine had reached the round of 16 at the European Championship with two losses and the worst record of the advancing teams. And now the quarterfinals, too. Ukraine eliminated previously unbeaten Sweden 2-1 with a goal in stoppage time at the end of extra time from a player who was left on the bench for the entire group stage. Substitute Artem Dovbyk stooped low to guide a header from Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross past goalkeeper Robin Olsen. It was the 24-year-old forward's first goal for the national team. Ukraine's greatest ever forward, current coach Andriy Shevchenko, ran down the sideline to celebrate with his players, who will now head to Rome to face England on Saturday. Zinchenko also scored on a day when his Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling got one in England's 2-0 win over Germany. Zinchenko gave Ukraine the lead in the 27th minute when he rifled in a low shot set up by a crafty pass from captain Andriy Yarmolenko.