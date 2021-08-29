RailCats sweep home series vs. Winnipeg

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Homers power RailCats to sweep: Lake Central graduate Alec Olund and Michael Woodworth homered to help the RailCats beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 8-5 Sunday at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary and complete a three-game sweep. It was the first series sweep of the season for the RailCats (37-56), who had two hits and three RBIs each from Olund and Woodworth. Olund drove in 10 runs in the series as the RailCats extended their winning streak to four games. Gary starter John Sheaks allowed five runs (four earned) over six innings to earn his first professional win.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo outlasts Milwaukee: Haley Hart and Peyton McCarthy earned all-tourney honors as Valparaiso overcame host Milwaukee 25-17, 25-23, 15-25, 15-25, 15-13 to finish second in the four-team Panther Invitational. McCarthy had 17 kills for Valpo (2-1), while Hart had eight blocks and nine kills. Jillie Grant contributed 11 kills, 10 digs and three blocks for the Beacons, while Bishop Noll graduate Brittany Anderson had 26 assists and 10 digs.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo rallies for road win: Abbey Hillman scored in the 61st minute and Abby White added the decisive goal in the 74th minute as Valparaiso overcame a second-half deficit to beat host Robert Morris 2-1 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Goalkeeper Nikki Coryell had three saves for Valpo (1-2-1).
WOMEN'S PRO BASKETBALL
Parker, Sky roll to victory: Candace Parker scored a season-high 25 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 107-75 in Everett, Washington, to complete a two-game sweep. Chicago (14-12) tied its franchise record with 15 3-pointers and set the club mark for margin of victory at 32. The Sky, who shot 68.2% from behind the arc, have won three in a row, also beating Seattle 73-69 on Thursday night. Parker scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting as Chicago erupted for 63 first-half points to take a 22-point lead. The two-time WNBA MVP, in her first season with the Sky after 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, also had nine rebounds and two blocks. Diamond DeShields added 16 points, rookie Dana Evans tied her season high with 14, Kahleah Copper had 13. Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and 10 assists.
PRO GOLF
Durant takes Champions event: Joe Durant made a 5-foot bogey putt on the par-4 18th for a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer in The Ally Challenge at Grand Blanc, Michigan. The 57-year-old Durant closed with a 4-under 68 in windy conditions to finish at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills. He won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour Champions after winning four times on the PGA Tour.