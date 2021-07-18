RailCats swept by Milkmen in Milwaukee

Team USA blanks Canada: Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds in and the United States beat Canada 1-0 in Kansas City to win Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Moore’s goal was the fastest since U.S. records began in 1990. Both nations already were assured of advancing. The U.S. finished atop its first-round group with a 3-0 record and will play its quarterfinal on July 25 at Arlington, Texas, against Costa Rica or Jamaica, both 2-0 going into their match Tuesday at Orlando, Florida. Canada finished the first round 2-1 and also will play Costa Rica or Jamaica.

TENNIS

Gauff, Berrettini miss Olympics: U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics. “I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff tweeted on Sunday. The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. Also, Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini announced his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics due to a thigh injury sustained at the grass-court tournament.

PRO GOLF

Power prevails in playoff: Seamus Power won the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, for his first PGA Tour victory, beating J.T. Poston with a tap-in par on the sixth hole of a playoff. Poston drove into the water that lines the right side of the par-4 18th at Keene Trace and made a bogey on the final extra hole. Power hit the fairway, played his second to 12 feet and two-putted for the victory. Power birdied the par-3 16th and the 18th in regulation for a 5-under 67, posting at 21-under 267 while Poston was squandering the lead behind him.

