RailCats swept by Milkmen in Milwaukee

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats swept in Milwaukee: Adam Brett Walker II hit his league-leading 23rd home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning to give the Milwaukee Milkmen the lead for good en route to an 8-3 home win and three-game sweep over the RailCats on Sunday. Tommy McCarthy and Tom Walraven each had two hits and an RBI for Gary (23-32), which has lost four in a row.
CYCLING
Pogacar repeats as Tour de France champ: Tadej Pogacar took the yellow jersey to Paris to win his second straight Tour de France after a grueling three-week odyssey that at times he made look like a recreational ride. Pogacar won his first title last September when he became the Tour’s youngest champion in 116 years. He is now the youngest double winner of the race.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
U.S. snaps slump, rolls by Nigeria: A'ja Wilson scored 16 points and Breanna Stewart added 14 to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 93-62 in Las Vegas in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams. The U.S. rebounded after dropping consecutive exhibition games for the first time since 2011 with losses to the WNBA All-Stars and Australia earlier this week.
MEN'S SOCCER
Team USA blanks Canada: Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds in and the United States beat Canada 1-0 in Kansas City to win Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Moore’s goal was the fastest since U.S. records began in 1990. Both nations already were assured of advancing. The U.S. finished atop its first-round group with a 3-0 record and will play its quarterfinal on July 25 at Arlington, Texas, against Costa Rica or Jamaica, both 2-0 going into their match Tuesday at Orlando, Florida. Canada finished the first round 2-1 and also will play Costa Rica or Jamaica.
TENNIS
Gauff, Berrettini miss Olympics: U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics. “I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff tweeted on Sunday. The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. Also, Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini announced his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics due to a thigh injury sustained at the grass-court tournament.
PRO GOLF
Power prevails in playoff: Seamus Power won the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, for his first PGA Tour victory, beating J.T. Poston with a tap-in par on the sixth hole of a playoff. Poston drove into the water that lines the right side of the par-4 18th at Keene Trace and made a bogey on the final extra hole. Power hit the fairway, played his second to 12 feet and two-putted for the victory. Power birdied the par-3 16th and the 18th in regulation for a 5-under 67, posting at 21-under 267 while Poston was squandering the lead behind him.