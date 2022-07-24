RailCats swept by Winnipeg

PRO BASEBALL

Goldeyes shut out RailCats: Four Winnipeg pitchers combined on a six-hitter as the Goldeyes beat the RailCats 3-0 Sunday at U.S. Steel Yard to complete a three-game sweep. Jonathan Engelmann went 2 for 4 for Gary (24-39), which has dropped five in a row.

PRO CYCLING

Vingegaard wins Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark has won his first Tour de France title after coming out on top in a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar. The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996. Vingegaard was runner-up to Pogacar last year. The former fish factory worker built his success in the mountains. As well as overall victory Vingegaard also claimed the jersey for king of the mountains. Jasper Philipsen won Sunday’s last stage around Paris to the Champs-Elysees in a sprint.

PRO BOXING

Colts' Irsay buys Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt: Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight has sold at auction for $6.18 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said Sunday that the winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. In a tweet Sunday, Irsay confirmed he has acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country. The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments, with Ali stopping the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in the African nation of Zaire.

AUTO RACING

Verstappen wins French GP: Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen has won the French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashed out as Ferrari’s woes resurfaced, falling 63 points behind the Red Bull driver in the championship. Lewis Hamilton finished second in his 300th GP — securing a fourth straight podium — while George Russell overtook Sergio Perez’s Red Bull following a virtual safety car restart late in the race to give Mercedes its first podium double of the season. Leclerc’s race ended on Lap 18 when he lost the rear of his car coming out of Turn 11, spinning 360 degrees before crashing into a tire wall.

PRO BASKETBALL

Fever lose 12th in a row: Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings dealt the Indiana Fever a club-record 12th straight loss, 96-86. Teaira McCowan finished with 17 points for Dallas (12-15). Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (5-25) with a season-high 34 points. She added six assists, five rebounds and three steals.