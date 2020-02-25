You are the owner of this article.
RailCats to honor Indiana Beach day and season passes for 2020 season
Pro baseball

RailCats to honor Indiana Beach day and season passes for 2020 season

Steel Yard stock art

The U.S. Steel Yard in Gary is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Brian Fleener remembers how much fun it was taking family trips to water parks in Ohio, so he feels the pain of Indiana Beach fans.

The abrupt shutdown of the venerable recreation destination in Monticello got Fleener, the first-year Gary SouthShore RailCats general manager, thinking about what could be done for those seeking other summer entertainment options.

The answer: Have the RailCats honor Indiana Beach day and season passes during the 2020 season. Fans just have to present the passes at the Steel Yard gate for admission to RailCats games.

"We need to do something to help those families enjoy family entertainment," Fleener said. "We don't want another business to close, but there seems to be a way for us to help."

Though the initiative was just announced on Monday, Fleener said there's already been plenty of feedback.

"It's blowing our minds positive," he said.

The Indiana Beach promotion is not the only new ticketing wrinkle for the RailCats. Debuting this season are $199 family and $99 individual season passes for the stadium's newly reconfigured general admission seating areas.

The RailCats open their American Association season at Sioux Falls on May 19. The season opener against Milwaukee is scheduled for May 22.

Gary will be trying to bounce back from an injury-plagued 40-59 season that was the franchise's worst since 2004.

