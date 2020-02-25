RailCats to honor Indiana Beach day and season passes for 2020 season

Brian Fleener remembers how much fun it was taking family trips to water parks in Ohio, so he feels the pain of Indiana Beach fans.

The abrupt shutdown of the venerable recreation destination in Monticello got Fleener, the first-year Gary SouthShore RailCats general manager, thinking about what could be done for those seeking other summer entertainment options.

The answer: Have the RailCats honor Indiana Beach day and season passes during the 2020 season. Fans just have to present the passes at the Steel Yard gate for admission to RailCats games.

"We need to do something to help those families enjoy family entertainment," Fleener said. "We don't want another business to close, but there seems to be a way for us to help."

Though the initiative was just announced on Monday, Fleener said there's already been plenty of feedback.

"It's blowing our minds positive," he said.

The Indiana Beach promotion is not the only new ticketing wrinkle for the RailCats. Debuting this season are $199 family and $99 individual season passes for the stadium's newly reconfigured general admission seating areas.