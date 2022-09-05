RailCats' Tom Walraven has record-setting game

Walraven rewrites record book: Tom Walraven of the RailCats set one American Association single-game record and tied another on Sunday, hitting two grand slams and driving in nine runs in a 21-1 rout of the Milwaukee Milkmen at U.S. Steel Yard. Walraven, who went 4 for 6 and scored three runs, tied the league mark for RBI in a game and became the first AA player to hit two grand slams in one game. LG Castillo added four hits and five RBIs for Gary and Michael Wodoworth had four hits and scored four times. Walraven hit another homer, his 16th of the season, as the RailCats lost 6-4 to Milwaukee on Monday in their season finale. Gary finished 42-58 and fifth in the AA's East Division. The top four teams in each division qualified for the AA playoffs.