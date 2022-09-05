 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RailCats' Tom Walraven has record-setting game

PRO BASEBALL

Walraven rewrites record book: Tom Walraven of the RailCats set one American Association single-game record and tied another on Sunday, hitting two grand slams and driving in nine runs in a 21-1 rout of the Milwaukee Milkmen at U.S. Steel Yard. Walraven, who went 4 for 6 and scored three runs, tied the league mark for RBI in a game and became the first AA player to hit two grand slams in one game. LG Castillo added four hits and five RBIs for Gary and Michael Wodoworth had four hits and scored four times. Walraven hit another homer, his 16th of the season, as the RailCats lost 6-4 to Milwaukee on Monday in their season finale. Gary finished 42-58 and fifth in the AA's East Division. The top four teams in each division qualified for the AA playoffs.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo opens with win: Brian Bartholomew was named Pioneer Football League Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking a career-long 50-yard field goal with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining to lift Valparaiso to a 20-17 season-opening win over Indiana Wesleyan Saturday night at Brown Field. The Beacons opened a 17-3 halftime lead as Bartholomew kicked a 30-yard field goal, Michael Appel Jr. threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Davis and Mason Kaplan ran 20 yards for a TD. After Indiana Wesleyan scored two TDs to tie the score, Bartholomew added his second field goal and the Wildcats missed a 54-yard field-goal attempt in the closing seconds. Aaron Dawson ran 22 times for 147 yards for Valpo and Keyon Turner had 11 tackles. The Beacons play at Illinois State on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Valpo sweeps Popcorn Classic: Host Valparaiso beat Northern Illinois 33-31, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15 Saturday to win its own Popcorn Classic with a 3-0 record. Tourney MVP Gretchen Kuckkan hit .489 with 25 kills to lead the Beacons (6-0). Also making the all-tourney team for Valpo were Maddy Boyer and LaPorte grad Kara Cooper. 

FOOTBALL RECAP: Crown Point wears down Merrillville and Valparaiso dominates LaPorte

Here's a look at what happened around the Region in Week 3 football on Friday night.

Crown Point bullies Merrillville late to upset the Times No. 1
Crown Point bullies Merrillville late to upset the Times No. 1

The Times No. 2 Bulldogs just pushed No. 1 Merrillville around at the line of scrimmage for most of the second half of a Duneland Athletic Conference slate opener for both sides Friday at Demaree Stadium.

Zachary Brown, Valparaiso chase out LaPorte
Zachary Brown, Valparaiso chase out LaPorte

The longer the game went on, the closer Valparaiso senior defensive lineman Zachary Brown seemed to get to LaPorte senior quarterback R.J. Anglin.

Hanover Central, Kyle Haessly breeze past Culver Academies
Hanover Central, Kyle Haessly breeze past Culver Academies

Hanover Central wasn’t about to let a repeat of last year’s game at Culver Academies happen when the Eagles landed at Cedar Lake on Friday.

Prep football roundup for Friday, Sept. 2
Prep football roundup for Friday, Sept. 2

The Red Wolves dropped to 0-2 with the nonconference loss on the road.

Prep football scoreboard for Week 3
Prep football scoreboard for Week 3

Check out the scores from Friday night along with Saturday's schedule.

PHOTOS: Valparaiso hosts LaPorte in football

Valparaiso played host to LaPorte Friday night.

PHOTOS: Hanover Central hosts Culver Academies

Hanover Central faced off against Culver Academies on Friday night.

PHOTOS: Merrillville hosts Crown Point in football

Merrillville and Crown Point battled it out on Friday night.

