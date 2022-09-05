RailCats' Tom Walraven has record-setting game

PRO BASEBALL
Walraven rewrites record book: Tom Walraven of the RailCats set one American Association single-game record and tied another on Sunday, hitting two grand slams and driving in nine runs in a 21-1 rout of the Milwaukee Milkmen at U.S. Steel Yard. Walraven, who went 4 for 6 and scored three runs, tied the league mark for RBI in a game and became the first AA player to hit two grand slams in one game. LG Castillo added four hits and five RBIs for Gary and Michael Wodoworth had four hits and scored four times. Walraven hit another homer, his 16th of the season, as the RailCats lost 6-4 to Milwaukee on Monday in their season finale. Gary finished 42-58 and fifth in the AA's East Division. The top four teams in each division qualified for the AA playoffs.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo opens with win: Brian Bartholomew was named Pioneer Football League Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking a career-long 50-yard field goal with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining to lift Valparaiso to a 20-17 season-opening win over Indiana Wesleyan Saturday night at Brown Field. The Beacons opened a 17-3 halftime lead as Bartholomew kicked a 30-yard field goal, Michael Appel Jr. threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Davis and Mason Kaplan ran 20 yards for a TD. After Indiana Wesleyan scored two TDs to tie the score, Bartholomew added his second field goal and the Wildcats missed a 54-yard field-goal attempt in the closing seconds. Aaron Dawson ran 22 times for 147 yards for Valpo and Keyon Turner had 11 tackles. The Beacons play at Illinois State on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Valpo sweeps Popcorn Classic: Host Valparaiso beat Northern Illinois 33-31, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15 Saturday to win its own Popcorn Classic with a 3-0 record. Tourney MVP Gretchen Kuckkan hit .489 with 25 kills to lead the Beacons (6-0). Also making the all-tourney team for Valpo were Maddy Boyer and LaPorte grad Kara Cooper.
