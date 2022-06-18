RailCats win pitchers' duel

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats win tight pitchers' duel: Six pitches into Josh Vincent's relief outing, it was pretty clear he had his 'A' stuff. The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks had no answer for the RailCats' righty. Six pitches into his appearance, the RedHawks had recorded five outs. It was a pattern for Fargo-Moorhead batters, the first-place team in the West Division, who managed just a single run off Gary SouthShore pitching on Saturday. The RailCats offense did just enough of its own, crossing home twice to help complete the 2-1 victory. Vincent entered the game in a jam but escaped, inducing a double play on the first pitch and then completed two more perfect innings to round out his day. Aaron Phillips was tasked with the ninth inning and got the job done, earning the RailCats a win.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nance choses UNC: Former Northwestern star and one of the better transfers in the portal, Pete Nance made his decision as to where he'll be playing basketball next season. The 6-foot-10 forward chose North Carolina, the preseason No. 1 team. After initially entering his name into the NBA Draft, Nance opted to return to school instead, opting to transfer and join the Tar Heels. The 2021-22 season saw Nance average 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 45.2% from behind the 3-point arc. UNC returns four starters from the team that reached the National Championship game last season.

PRO SWIMMING

Ledecky reclaims world title: Katie Ledecky started the United States’ medal collection at the world swimming championships with a gold by reclaiming her title in the women’s 400 meters on Saturday. The Americans finished the first day of racing with two gold, one silver and three bronze. Ledecky clocked 3 minutes, 58.15 seconds — nearly two seconds off the world record — for her fourth world title in the 400 freestyle after 2013, 2015 and 2017. Ariarne Titmus pipped Ledecky to the title in 2019 and took her world record last month but the Australian has skipped the worlds in Budapest to focus on the Commonwealth Games next month in England.

