RailCats' winning streak snapped at six

PRO BASEBALL

Milwaukee stuns RailCats in ninth: The Milwaukee Milkman rallied from 8-0 and 10-1 deficits, scoring nine times in the top of the ninth inning to stun the RailCats 12-10 Sunday afternoon at U.S. Steel Yard. The loss snapped a season-best six-game winning streak for Gary (36-45), which began the day 1.5 games ahead of Cleburne in the race for the fourth and final playoff berth in the American Association's East Division. Sherman Graves hit a grand slam and Daniel Lingua hit a two-run homer in the RailCats' eight-run first inning. Graves went 2 for 5 with a run scored and four RBI. Michael Woodworth went 3 for 6 with a run for Gary, while Jesus Marriaga and LG Castillo both finished 2 for 4 with two runs and Castillo added an RBI. Victor Nova drove in two runs.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Munster 13s drop pair at Babe Ruth World Series: Munster lost its first two pool-play games in the Babe Ruth 13-year-old World Series in Glen Allen, Virginia, falling 5-2 to Southwest Region on Friday and 11-1 to Pacific Southwest Region on Saturday. Munster's Sunday game against the host team was suspended because of rain in the top of the seventh inning on Sunday with Glen Allen leading 4-3. That game is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Region time Monday. In Friday's game, Dylan McManaman was 2 for 3 with two RBI for Munster. He was 2 for 2 in Saturday's game.

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky wins, will be No. 2 seed: Azura Stevens scored 17 points and Chicago wrapped up the WNBA regular season with an 82-67 victory over Phoenix on Sunday. Chicago (26-10), the defending WNBA champion, had an opportunity to take the No. 1 playoff seed had Las Vegas (also 26-10) lost its regular-season finale earlier on Sunday. However, the Aces defeated Seattle 109-100 to clinch the top seed. Allie Quigley added 14 points, Emma Meesseman 11 and Kahleah Copper 11 for the Sky, which will open defense of their league title as the No. 2 seed against seventh-seeded New York. The opener of the three-game series will be Wednesday in Chicago. West Side grad Dana Evans scored six points off the bench for the Sky.

PRO GOLF

Stark wins in Northern Ireland: Maja Stark of Sweden closed with a 10-under 63 Sunday and won the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Ballymena, Northern Irland, her third victory this year on the Ladies European Tour and this one coming with a big perk. The tournament is co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, giving the former Oklahoma State star access to join the LPGA Tour.

Jimenez earns another Champions victory: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Washington, for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season Sunday, closing with a 5-under 67 to hold off David McKenzie by two strokes.