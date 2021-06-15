Ray Filter tied for 13th at state:

BOYS GOLF
Filter tied for 13th at state: Ray Filter of Crown Point leads the Region's contingent after Day 1 of the state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Filter is tied for 13th at with a 3-over-par 75, including a birdie on No. 11. Aidan Gutierrez of Valparaiso is tied for 32nd at 78, which included a birdie on No. 6. Tommy Philpot of Lake Central is tied for 68th with an 84. Kash Bellar of Peru leads the individual field with a 69, the lone player under par. Carmel and Guerin Catholic are tied for team honors at 301. The final round takes place Wednesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hatcher powers Oilmen to win: Zamaurion Hatcher was 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored Tuesday, leading the NWI Oilmen to a 10-6 win over Crestwood in Midwest Collegiate League play. Christian Williams was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. Andrew Petsche (Purdue Northwest) was 3-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored. Matt Lelito (St. John) allowed four hits over six innings and added 10 strikeouts for the win.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Stewart leads Storm past Fever: Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Storm beat the Fever 87-70. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (1-12) with 26 points. Tiffany Mitchell added 12 points and Jessica Breland had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
PRO SOCCER
Own-goal gives France 1-0 win over Germany: Mats Hummels’ return to the national team went better for France than it did for Germany. The experienced defender was recalled by Germany coach Joachim Löw for the European Championship for his leadership qualities, but he ended up scoring an own-goal Tuesday to give France a 1-0 victory. Hummels was attempting to stop Lucas Hernández’s cross from reaching France forward Kylian Mbappé when he diverted the ball into his own net with his shin in the 20th minute. There were chances at both ends, but France looked more likely to score while Germany squandered opportunities. Also, several spectators were treated in the hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the stadium before the match. Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps, when the parachutist struck wires for an overhead camera attached to the stadium roof. The incident happened just before the start of the Euro 2020 match between the last two World Cup champions. Deschamps was shown ducking into the team dugout to avoid falling debris.
Ronaldo leads Portugal past Hungary: Cristiano Ronaldo set the record for most career goals at the European Championship. The Portugal great scored from the penalty spot in the 87th minute and then added another in injury time to give the defending champions a 3-0 victory over Hungary. Ronaldo’s goals, however, weren’t the only interesting part of the game. On the fifth day of the Euro 2020 tournament, this was the first match played in a full stadium. The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena was packed with mostly Hungarian fans, and they made their presence known throughout the match.