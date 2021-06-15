Ray Filter tied for 13th at state:

PRO SOCCER

Own-goal gives France 1-0 win over Germany: Mats Hummels’ return to the national team went better for France than it did for Germany. The experienced defender was recalled by Germany coach Joachim Löw for the European Championship for his leadership qualities, but he ended up scoring an own-goal Tuesday to give France a 1-0 victory. Hummels was attempting to stop Lucas Hernández’s cross from reaching France forward Kylian Mbappé when he diverted the ball into his own net with his shin in the 20th minute. There were chances at both ends, but France looked more likely to score while Germany squandered opportunities. Also, several spectators were treated in the hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the stadium before the match. Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps, when the parachutist struck wires for an overhead camera attached to the stadium roof. The incident happened just before the start of the Euro 2020 match between the last two World Cup champions. Deschamps was shown ducking into the team dugout to avoid falling debris.