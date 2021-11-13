Rays trade Mike Brosseau to Brewers

PRO BASEBALL

Rays trade Andrean grad Brosseau: The Milwaukee Brewers acquired infielder Mike Brosseau from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Evan Reifert on Saturday. Brosseau slumped this season after hitting a huge home run for Tampa Bay in the 2020 playoffs. His tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman lifted the Rays to a 2-1 win in the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The 27-year-old Brosseau hit .187 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 57 games for the AL East champion Rays, and also played at Triple-A Durham. Brosseau is a career .245 hitter with 16 homers and 46 RBIs in 143 games over three seasons, all with the Rays.

South Bend stadium expansion in works: The owner of South Bend’s minor league baseball team is working on plans for a major expansion and upgrades to the city’s 33-year-old stadium. South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin said he envisions adding an upper deck above the current seating area at Four Winds Field, along with a new scoreboard and improved lighting. Berlin said he didn’t know yet how much the project would increase the stadium’s current capacity of about 5,000 fans or how much it would cost as he is still meeting with architects.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL