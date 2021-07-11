Recovered from knee injury, Crown Point state champ wrestler Jesse Mendez chasing more honors

CROWN POINT — Jesse Mendez has been on a rocket-like ascent in the wrestling world for the last three years. A spring that included few more national tournament titles and honors had a quick systems check pause in the form of a meniscus tear, but the Crown Point senior-to-be is counting down, again.

Mendez was cruising through the USA Wrestling U23 National tournament bracket in May in Nebraska. No opponent, in an event that includes college wrestlers, scored on him until the semifinals.

He met Northwestern All American Chris Cannon in the best-of-three finals. Cannon took the first match 13-2. Mendez evened it 9-8 in the second.

“I really believe I can wrestle with anybody in the world. I was going there to see where I’m at with these college guys,” Mendez said. “I wasn’t going there just to take part. I wanted to win it.”

The third match lasted only 32 seconds. Mendez suffered the knee injury and couldn’t finish. He said he knew it was torn immediately. It’s been an issue for a few years, Mendez said, occasionally locking up on him during a practice or workout. He could always just grab his toe and put it back in place.