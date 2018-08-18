The 72nd Little League World Series began Thursday and it didn't take long for the heroic exploits of "Legendary Lloyd" to be recalled on several media outlets.
It was 1971 when Gary native Lloyd McClendon rewrote the record books in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, proof that true legends endure the test of time.
"Legendary Lloyd" has done so for 47 years now.
Representing Gary's Anderson Little League as the first all-black team to play in the Little League World Series, the multi-talented McClendon thrilled crowds with a power display that featured home runs in five consecutive at-bats and drawing intentional walks his other five plate appearances.
Hence the nickname.
"That's quite a compliment. I'm proud of it," said McClendon, currently the Detroit Tigers' hitting coach. "I think the Series was probably a defining moment as far as my growth from (ages) 12 to 18. I had so many good people surrounding me that made me realize life has more to offer than being on a baseball field.
"At the end of the day, it's more important to be a nice person and I try to instill those values from my manager Jesse Lawson and my mom and dad for which I'm so appreciative."
Being a pioneer, making history, can create pressure and snuff out the boldest of dreams at any age.
"We certainly didn't feel it as (black) players and a lot of that had to do with our coaches," McClendon said. "I feel sorry for the kids who are playing now and the increased pressure they have from their peers and parents to win, win, win.
"I think we all need to take a step back, let the kids live their lives, and enjoy what they're doing."
Gary's young ambassadors did just that, powering their way into the championship game with McClendon turning more heads than a barber.
In the quarterfinals, Gary beat a team from Kentucky. McClendon smacked two home runs and was intentionally walked.
In the semifinals, Gary beat a team from Madrid with McClendon hitting two more home runs and drawing another intentional walk.
Then came the showdown with Tainan City, Taiwan, televised on ABC’s Wide World of Sports with Jim McKay and baseball great Mickey Mantle providing commentary.
Players had to run in front of the camera in pregame and state their name. You could almost hear their knees knocking. McClendon was so awed by Mantle that he mumbled his name and tried to sprint off.
A laughing Mantle had to call Lloyd back.
"I was like in a fantasy world," McClendon said.
McClendon unloaded a three-run homer over the cente rfield fence and was intentionally walked his next two plate appearances.
Tainan City would win the championship 12-3 in nine innings, the longest game in Series history, but it needed a nine-run ninth to pull it out before a crowd of 32,000.
McClendon pitched the first eight innings, striking out 12, and still wonders what could've happened had he batted in the bottom of the ninth.
He was on deck when the game ended with runners on first and second and two outs.
If his teammate had reached base, Tainan City would have had to pitch to "Legendary Lloyd."
"I was so proud of what we accomplished and how we made the people of our city feel good about what we were doing," McClendon said, regardless.
"Looking back, in a lot of ways, it certainly put (Gary) on the map, a little steel town in Northwest Indiana coming together to support 12-year-old kids traveling across the country.
"That's pretty special."
The Region had another very 'special' summer in 1972 when a Robbie Clark-led Hammond Edison team lost to Taipei, Taiwan, in the championship, 6-0.
According to ESPN, 45 players have competed in both Major League Baseball and the Little League World Series, including 14 who are still in the majors.
In 2006, McClendon was enshrined in the Peter J. McGovern Little League Museum’s Hall of Excellence.
McClendon's playing career spanned 16 seasons (1980-95) after being selected in the eighth round of the 1980 draft -- out of Valparaiso University -- by the New York Mets.
He later saw action with the Reds, Cubs and Pirates and then managed in Pittsburgh and Seattle.
McClendon is trying to resurrect baseball in the city where his career began, as one of 10 siblings, having started a T-ball program in conjunction with the Tolleston Boys & Girls Club.
"It's been very successful. Hopefully, we can set the foundation and get this thing turned around," he said.
And one day, maybe another trip to Williamsport.